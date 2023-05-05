New Castle
The library will be closed May 29 for Memorial Day.
The Book Cellar, operated by the Friends of the Library, is having a summer getaway raffle with two prizes. The first-prize winner will receive their choice of a set of luggage, which is on display in the Book Cellar area, or $25 cash and $15 in Book Cellar Bucks. The second-place winner will get the remaining prize. Raffle tickets are $1 each. The drawing will be at noon June 1 in the Book Cellar area on the first floor. All proceeds benefit the New Castle Public Library.
The Friends of the New Castle Public Library is a 501(c)(3) dedicated to promoting, supporting and advocating for the library. New members are welcome. Dues are $10 per year. The Friends operate the Book Cellar, which is currently operating on the first floor of the library.
The New Castle Public Library Board of Trustees meets at 1:30 p.m. May 15. Meetings are open to the public.
New Castle Public Library Book Talk will discuss “Blessings From Agnes” by Susan Urbanek Linville at 9:30 a.m. June 5.
Join like-minded adult fans of anime at Fandoms 18+ from 5:30 to 8 p.m. the first Monday of every month.
The evening book club will discuss “Little Disasters” by Sarah Vaughan at 6 p.m. June 4.
Wednesday Night Movies start at 5:30 p.m. The movies will be “Top Gun,” May 10; “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” May 17; “Bohemian Rhapsody,” May 24; and “Jungle Cruise,” May 31.
The Library Stitchers meet at noon the first and third Friday each month for sewing and quilting. Every skill level is welcome.
The All-Ages Chess Club meets from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. the second and fourth Saturday of each month.
Beatnik Café is at 6 p.m. May 15. Enjoy local music and entertainment in an open-mic environment. Fun for the whole family. If interested in a spot or performing at Beatnik in future months, call Sharon at (724) 658-6659, ext. 126.
The Master Gardeners present “Delightful Dahlias” at 6 p.m. May 16. From dinnerplate to pom-pons, dahlias add so much to your flowerbeds. Jennifer Jerassa, Master Gardener and dahlia enthusiast, will teach about different varieties and how to care for these showstoppers.
Come to the library from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. May 18 for a chance to get a free tablet with 25 GB of data through the Affordable Connectivity Program. Allied One Solutions is heading this initiative and will require proof of eligibility, which includes Medicaid, WIC, SNAP (food stamps), Section 8 housing assistance, Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), veterans and survivors pension benefits, federal Pell Grant in the current award year or income at or below 200 percent of the Federal Poverty Level.
Pre-K Library Explorers Indoors is a hands-on learning experience for children 3 to 6 years old. Explore a book or two and then participate in STEAM activities that enhance the books. Meetings are at 10 a.m. Tuesdays.
Mother Goose Storytime is a lively, movement-oriented program featuring dance, song and, of course, stories at 10 a.m. Wednesdays. WeeBuild immediately follows for socialization and constructive play.
Pokémon Club, a teen-led club for teens and younger Pokémon fans, meets at 4 p.m. Tuesdays.
Join our Discord. If you’re a member of the Pokémon Club or want to chat about your favorite books or fandoms, just let us know at bit.ly/3oN9ala.
Ellwood City
Events for adults include: Coloring, 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays; knitting group, 12:30 p.m. Wednesdays; Classics Book Group, 6:30 p.m. May 8; Twenty-Something Book Group, 7 p.m. May 9; Afternoon Book Group, 1:30 p.m. May 15; Just You and Me Book Group, 6:30 p.m. May 16; and Food 4 Thought Book Group, 3 p.m. May 18.
Family activities include: Reading Buddies, 10 a.m. May 6; and STEM Saturday, 10 a.m. May 13.
Call (724) 758-6458 for more information.
F.D. Campbell
The library will be holding another virtual tour at 1 p.m. May 6. This month’s destination is Rome.
Kids’ Night is scheduled for 5 p.m. May 11 and will feature a paper watering can filled with real flowers for Mother’s Day. All ages welcome. RSVP is required. Register online, by phone or in person.
The Friends of the Library group will host its monthly meeting at 9 a.m. May 13. This group plans and hosts an array of fundraising events to support programming.
The Bessemer Presbyterian Church is hosting another round of bingo for its missions project. This month’s session will benefit the library. Bingo will be at 6 p.m. May 16 at the church, 29 N. Main St., Bessemer. The cost is $10.
“It’s Time to Quit!,” a program about options to stop smoking from the Mercer County Behavioral Health Commission, is planned for 5 p.m. May 18. RSVP is appreciated.
The Friends’ annual spring vendor fling is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 20. Browse through more than 20 vendors. Food, flowers, music and crafts will be available along with a raffle basket auction to raise funds for the library.
Adult craft night will be at 6 p.m. May 23. This month’s craft is a red, white and blue bandana wreath. The cost is $15 for materials. RSVP and payment are required by May 18.
The library will be closed on May 29 in observance of Memorial Day.
The board of trustees monthly meeting will be held at 5 p.m. May 30 due to the holiday. The trustees are always seeking community-oriented members from the Mohawk area to join in promoting the library. Public attendance is welcome.
Cassandra Cook from Cook Speech Therapy and Rehab will be hosting free speech screenings by appointment on May 30, 31, June 1 and 3. Contact (724) 201-6170 or email cassandra@cookrehab.com to set up a session.
Federated System
Outreach destinations will be visited by the outreach coordinator. For more information about how to participate in this program, email director@ncdlc.org.
