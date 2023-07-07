In the third episode of “The Sports Report,” Sports Editor Ron Poniewasz Jr. and reporter Cody W. Pattison preview next week’s baseball and softball all-stars coverage and the unveiling of our athletes of the year candidates.
Readers will see all-star coverage on Wednesday and Thursday. Athlete of the year coverage begins on Friday with the winners unveiled on July 17.
The episode is available for viewing on The News’ YouTube page (youtube.com/@newcastlenewspa) and website (ncnewsonline.com).
For sports department updates, find The News on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram under the handle @NCNewsSports. Calls can be directed to Poniewasz at (724) 654-6651, ext. 117 or by email at rponiewasz@ncnewsonline.com.
