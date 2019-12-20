Spiritual Path members entertain Rhodes Estates residents

As one of its outreach projects, members of the Spiritual Path Church on Moravia Street visited the Rhodes Estate at Rhodes Place to entertain the residents.
Ten members, along with pastors the Rev. Karen Heasley and the Rev. Marilyn Fair, performed traditional Christmas songs, as well as line dancing; Egyptian fan dancing, scarf dancing and harp music by Gerry Heckler; a reading of “The Night Before Christmas” by Linda Morrison; and a reading of an original Christmas poem by Dorothy Burchett.
Shannon Prusaitis and Deb Vanasdale dressed as elves and entertained with playful antics. Church members joined the residents for some conversation and reminiscing about Christmases past after they were done entertaining. Approximately 35 residents attended the afternoon presentation.
“At this time of year,” Heasley said, “I like to see church members bring joy into people’s lives.”
