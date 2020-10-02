The COVID-19 pandemic couldn’t stop a North Beaver Township vegetable and grain farm from kicking off October with the final installment of a modified fall harvest festival this weekend.
“If you have a two-day event (like previous years), if it rains, you’re out,” said Dave Sperdute, owner of Sperdute’s Farm on Kildoo Road. “If you stretch it out over three weeks, it’s better.”
Sperdute’s has held a two-day festival during the last week of September every year for the past nine years. Once the COVID-19 pandemic hit, though, the family decided to host a similar event spread across multiple weekends in the hopes the crowds would be smaller.
“We thought if we missed it, people wouldn’t come anymore,” he said.
“No one is more disappointed than we are as this would have been our 10-year anniversary!” the farmer wrote on its social media page. “Again, this was not an easy decision to make but it is necessary to comply with the decisions our elected officials have made to keep our communities safe and healthy.”
The festival days were held the last two weekends of September and will be held on both Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Sperdute estimates 1,000 people attended the event last Saturday over the course of the entire day and around 800 attended the weekend before.
There will be food vendors such as Mary Mac Bakehouse and Oak Hill Kettle Corn as well as hayrides to the pumpkin patch. The farm’s market featuring farm-fresh produce will also be open.
Amish donuts will be available on Saturday only.
Sperdute explained the farm is even busy during the week with families stopping by after school has let out to pick out pumpkins.
The third-generation, 95-acre farm opened at its current location in 1957. Some of the produce grown on the farm include a variety of peppers, eggplant, cucumbers, squash, pumpkins and corn.
