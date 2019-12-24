Elementary school students around Lawrence County have enjoyed a variety of activities as Christmas approaches.
At Mohawk Elementary, third-grade students studied the various Christmas traditions around the world. The students were able to compare and contrast their own traditions with the way in which children in other countries celebrate this sacred holiday. In addition, Mr. Bonnar, the elementary music teacher, assigned each third-grade class a Christmas song from another country. On Friday, parents and family members visited the school to hear the students explain the traditions from Germany, Africa, France, England and Mexico, as well as sing a song representing these countries.
At Shenango, second graders and senior Spanish students continued a 34-year tradition with a Mexican-style Christmas celebration featuring pinatas and music. Now-retired Spanish teacher Kathy Smith started the practice in 1985, and it was continued last week by Spanish IV students under the tutelage of current instructor Matt Mularski. The students make the pinatas, then watch as the elementary students take their cuts at them before scrambling for the candy that spills out when the pinata is breached. The activity ended with the elder students leading the younger ones in the singing of “Feliz Navidad.”
St. Vitus School students, put on a Christmas festival, staged a Christmas pageant, shopped in Santa’s Lane and created and rode on a Nativity-themed float in New Castle’s Hometown Holly Days Parade.
