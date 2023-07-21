Do you enjoy baking? Are you a competitive person? Have you ever considered submitting some of your baking to any of the contests at the 2023 Lawrence County Fair? This year’s fair runs Aug. 14-19.
Each year the Hites Family of Princeton sponsors a special baking contest in honor of Virginia Worrell. The recipe is provided. All the entrant has to do is follow the recipe and submit it for judging.
Lori Hites, Worrell’s daughter who is the home economics teacher at Laurel High School, said, “I’m always amazed by the different results from the bakers. All of the entrants use the same recipe and ingredients and yet the result can be vastly different. This contest really lends itself to what an art form baking can be.”
The recipe for this year’s contest is as follows:
Easy Cream Cheese Pound Cake
Ingredients:
1 ½ cups butter
1 (8 ounce) package of cream cheese
3 cups white granulated sugar
6 eggs
3 cups all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon of vanilla extract
Directions:
Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Grease and flour a 10-inch tube pan.
Cream butter and cream cheese together in a mixing bowl until smooth. Gradually add sugar and beat until fluffy.
Add eggs, two at a time, beating well with each addition. Add flour all at once and mix in. Pour batter into the prepared cake pan.
Bake in the pre-heated oven for one hour and 20 minutes, checking for doneness at one hour. A toothpick inserted into the center of the cake should come out clean. Remove from oven and cool before serving.
If you come from a competitive family, why not try challenging a couple of family members to see who is the better baker? Take the entire cake in a Ziploc bag to the fairgrounds between 8 and 9:30 a.m. Aug. 14.
For more information on local contests at the upcoming Lawrence County Fair, visit the fair’s website at www.lawrencecountyfair.com or contact the fair office at (724) 657-7745. The recipe is also printed in the premium guide on the fair’s website. The recipe may be found in the back of the premium guide under special contests.
