The Lawrence County Animal Relief Fund is having a low-cost spay/neuter clinic for cats on May 25.
Cost is $75 and also includes rabies and distemper shots, flea treatment and ear mite treatment, if needed.
Visit LCARF.com, print out an application and mail the completed application with a check or money order for $75 for an appointment.
For more information, call (724) 510-4952.
