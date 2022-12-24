The Laurel Elementary PTO hosted its second annual “Spartan Tree Spectacular” on Tuesday at Laurel Elementary School.
Principal Daniel Svirbly said each grade, kindergarten through sixth, had its own tree it decorated for a contest.
However, to “vote” on which was the best tree, students were asked to bring in items for the City Rescue Mission.
The grade that collected the most items would be the winner, and this year it was fourth grade.
Katie Hudak said 2,150 items were collected, with 507 from the fourth grade. Items included canned goods, hygiene products, toiletries, hats, gloves and socks.
Hudak is a member of the PTO, which has helped organize the event the last two years.
The same night, $215 in donations were collected for the Club Hope Foundation in Ellwood City, a non-profit that helps cancer patients and their families.
Hudak wanted to thank everyone involved in the PTO, including event coordinator Jennifer Blank, all members of the community who donated and the teachers for their help and creativity with the trees.
She said this event showcased the Laurel generosity of “Spartan Spirit Shine.”
“It’s really heartwarming to see the community come together,” Hudak said. “It shows what our community is about.”
During the event, students and families could see the trees, visit Santa Claus and go on a passport journey seeing different interpretations of Santa from around the world.
Svirbly said the school wanted to get the children involved with this project, stating they loved every step in the process.
