Shenango Presbyterian Church will have a soup sale from 10 a.m. to noon Sept. 25 and 26 at the church, 3144 Wilmington Road.
Chicken noodle, vegetable beef and stuffed pepper varieties will be available for $6 per quart. Walk-in orders are welcome.
Social distancing and masks required at pick-up.
For more information, call (724) 654-2322.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.