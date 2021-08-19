Sounds of '90s coming to Riverwalk stage

“My so-called 90s Band” will make its Riverwalk Park stage debut from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday.
“The public is encouraged to wear their favorite ’90s T-shirt, whether it be your favorite band, artist, logo or fad,” event coordinator Jeff Feola said. “Record crowds have adorned the Riverwalk Park this summer and this concert should be no exception.”
“My so-called 90s Band” is a ragtag group of professionals from western Pennsylvania, whose aim is to raise the roof in the grandest tradition of bands like Weezer, the Foo Fighters, and those memorable singles by bands with forgettable names. The band takes audiences into the sacred space of ‘90s rock and dance tunes where they find themselves instantly remembering the lyrics to “No Diggity” and “What Teen Spirit Smells Like.”
The feature food trucks will be Chick-Fil-A, Joe Butt’s Barbeque and PGH Crepes. The Confluence will be open and offering its full menu. VentiSei Winery will be selling a variety of wine pouches and canned beer for your enjoyment in the park. Wine bottles will be available for purchase to go. No glass is permitted in Riverwalk Park. Special feature vendors include a New Castle favorite, Papa Gelateria and Popped Envy Gourmet Popcorn, offering delicious fresh butter popcorn and a variety of flavored popcorn, as well as lemonade. A special intermission comedy act will feature local comedian Elijah Groves.
Closing out the series on Aug. 27 is Youngstown’s Total Package Band, with a set featuring R&B, Motown, rock and oldies.
All concerts are free to the public and made possible through the support of the City of New Castle and New Visions, Visit Lawrence County, the Downtown Business Association, Hoyt Center for the Arts, and the Williams-Cleaveland Company.
For more information on My so-called 90s Band, visit their website at www, mysocalled90sband.com or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/mysocalled90sband
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.