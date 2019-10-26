When there’s a fall chill in the air, what could be better than a nice, hot bowl of soup?
There was a bounty of food at a recent bereavement gathering at a house on New Castle’s East Side, and one thing that stood out on the buffet was a dinner that retired Lawrence County Judge Thomas Piccione’s wife, Diane, had prepared for the family who lost a loved one.
She made a roast beef, which was the rave of the gathering, and mashed potatoes to go with it. She is a wonderful cook, and her lemon rice soup with chicken was the best version of this Greek soup that I think I’ve ever had.
At first she seemed a little shy about giving out her recipe, but she agreed to share it. We all know that no matter who gives you a recipe, you never can duplicate what the original cook made, and her recipe is made to her own taste.
She explained that she had seen recipes for this soup in different places and she tweaked it.
“I kind of modified it, so it would fit our taste,” she said. She started making it about six months ago, and she had it down to perfection.
A favorite fall soup to make is a harvest vegetable soup. It’s similar to the one served at Eat’n Park restaurants. Sadly, the New Castle restaurant has closed, and the one in Hermitage no longer has that particular soup on the menu, or on the salad bar. At least, it hasn’t been there during recent visits there. At one time, it was seasonal.
The good thing is that, after examining the ingredients, I figured out how to replicate this soup as best I could. And because the farmers’ markets are still open and there hasn’t been a frost yet, you might still be able to find some of the ingredients there. Otherwise, they had everything at Aldi, and it’s a good soup to make if you are vegetarian. There is no meat in it whatsoever, not even in the broth. Yet it’s hearty.
Most grocery stores carry the ingredients and nothing in it is so exotic that you won’t be able to find it, with the exception of one special flavoring that I’ve come to use in most soups and stews.
It’s called Vegeta, and it’s a vegetable seasoning from Croatia that comes in a blue can or bag. A family member turned me on to it, and I’ve gone through several cans of it. I’ve seen it at the Cheese House in New Wilmington and at Giant Eagle at certain times. It’s also available online and in some gourmet stores. It’s great in chicken dishes and other dishes, too.
The ingredients in this yellowish powder are salt, dehydrated vegetables (carrots, parsnip, onion, celery, potato and parsley leaves), sugar, cornstarch, spices, disodium guanylate, disodium inosinate and riboflavin (color). There are some online recipes to make it yourself, but I noticed they don’t have the same dried vegetables in it, which I think really make the flavor.
Even if you don’t have Vegeta, you can still make the fall harvest soup. And don’t worry if you see black flecks showing up in your broth. I used a can of fire-roasted tomatoes, which give it a good flavor and the flecks are just charred tomato skins. They are available from the canned vegetable section at Aldi, Giant Eagle and Walmart.
So as the weather keeps turning colder and threatens to turn into winter, you may want to stock up on the ingredients. These two soups will warm up the coldest souls on a chilly fall day.
LEMON RICE SOUP
(Diane Piccione)
In a large soup pot, “sweat”:
2 tablespoons oil
1/2 cup chopped green onions
1/2 cup celery
1/2 cup carrots
Add:
92 ounces of chicken broth
(She uses two 46-ounce cans of Colonial Inn, but any brand will work. And it doesn’t have to be exactly 92 ounces, but somewhere around there, she said.)
Bring to a boil and let simmer 5 to 10 minutes.
Add 2/3 cup of arborio (Italian) rice and simmer about 10 more minutes.
Meanwhile, in a bowl, beat together two whole eggs plus two egg yolks, using a fork or a whisk.
Squeeze 2 to 2 1/2 large or three smaller lemons into it, beating well. Then take about 1 cup of the boiling broth and very slowly add it to egg mixture, beating with fork constantly while adding it.
(It has to be added slowly so the eggs don’t scramble.)
Then slowly add the egg mixture to the big pot of broth, simmering only, and not boiling it.
Add shredded cooked chicken at the same time, along with a little parsley.
(Diane usually cooks her own chicken, but rotisserie chicken also can be used, she said, adding, “It’s perfectly good without the chicken as well.”)
She also added about half a cup of steamed escarole to give it a colorful accent.
“It’s not something the recipe called for,” she said, “but it makes it healthier.”
She adds salt and pepper to taste.
HARVEST VEGETABLE SOUP
2 quarts (42-ounce cartons) vegetable broth
2 cups water
1 medium head of cauliflower, cut into small, spoon-sized buds
10 to 15 baby carrots, sliced
3/4 cup chopped celery
2 medium zucchini, cut lengthwise, quartered, then sliced
1 medium onion, chopped
10 to 15 miniature or 2 large Yukon gold potatoes, cut in bite-sized pieces
1 14.5-ounce can fire-roasted diced tomatoes
1 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt, or to taste
1 teaspoon black pepper
1 tablespoon dried parsley
1 tablespoon Vegeta
1/2 cup of dried farfalle (bow-tie) pasta
Combine broth, water, and all of the vegetables and all of the seasonings in a deep soup pot, and bring to a boil, cooking until vegetables are al-dente or almost soft.
Boil water and cook the bowtie pasta until al dente. The pasta should be cooked separately before putting into the soup. Otherwise, it will soak up most of the broth and you won’t have enough broth.
Drain the pasta and add it to the soup and continue cooking until the potatoes are tender and the vegetables are soft but hold their shape, about an hour on medium to low heat.
Serve with a crusty bread.
