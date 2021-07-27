Last weekend I smoked pork spare ribs, and they were delish.
If you recall reading last week’s column (you did read it, didn’t you?), you will recall I went into the best way to trim these ribs to result in a St. Louis style rib.
When you do that, you end up with quite a bit of detached pork remaining, and as you may recall, I smoked that as well. Once the ribs were done I removed the loose pork as well, let the loose pork come to room temperature and then wrapped it in foil and placed it in a zip lock bag for future use.
The “future use” was this delicious dish, which Liz said was the best stir-fry she has ever tasted, and trust me, we have tasted a lot. In terms of the pork, the day we made this I did leave it wrapped in foil and placed it on a cookie sheet, letting it slow cook in the oven all day at 200 degrees for maximum tenderness. You can use leftover pork chops or pulled pork too.
Let’s get started. As a preface, some of these ingredients seemed a bit out of place to me, but I went with the recipe with a few simple tweaks and it totally worked.
Ingredients
• 1lb. of leftover pork, bite-sized pieces
• 3 to 4 cups of your favorite cooked rice
• ¾ cups of fresh mushrooms — sliced
• 3 cloves of garlic — minced
• 2 stalks of celery — chopped
• 3 carrots — peeled and chopped
• 1 cup of finely chopped fresh ginger
• 1 red or yellow bell pepper — chopped
• 1 yellow onion — chopped
• 2 to 3 Tbs of soy sauce (to taste)
• 4 green onions — chopped
In a large wok with a couple of teaspoons of vegetable oil, saute the mushrooms over medium-high heat until they are slightly brown and caramelized. Set aside.
Add a couple of additional teaspoons of vegetable oil and saute the carrots for a couple of minutes over medium-high heat. Now add the onions, garlic, celery, red peppers and ginger.
Saute until the onions become translucent. The smell in your kitchen at this point should be absolutely amazing. Add another teaspoon or two of vegetable oil and finish up by adding the cooked pork, the cooked mushrooms and the rice.
If your wok is like mine, this was a lot of food. Stir and mix while adding the soy sauce. Taste to see if you are happy with the level of soy sauce. It should be just a hint of soy sauce flavor in the background and not the most prevalent flavor. Serve hot with a sprinkling of chopped green onion and enjoy!
As a side note, we had a lot of leftovers, so the next evening we used red and yellow bell peppers, hollowed them out, rubbed the inside with olive oil and a light dusting of salt and baked them for 10 minutes or so in the oven at 350 degrees. Next, we stuffed the peppers with the leftover stir-fry and baked for another 15 to 20 minutes until warmed throughout. Just as good if not better a day later in a stuffed pepper!
Dave Lobeck is an Edward Jones Financial Adviser by day and a BBQ and food enthusiast on nights and weekends. Liz is his wife. You can contact Dave with your BBQ, cooking or grilling questions at davelobeck@gmail.com.
You can also visit their YouTube channel at www.YouTube.com/BBQMyWay!
