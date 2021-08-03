Smoked pork chops with pizzaiola sauce

I love pork chops. Liz, not so much.
I think pork chops are a blank culinary canvas capable of taking on all kinds of flavors and textures.
Liz thinks pork, unless smoked or stuffed with an interesting filling, is simply boring. This recipe is definitely an exception, as it passed the “Liz test.”
There is a chef who I get a kick out of by the name of Nick Stellino. He is from Italy originally but has been here in the states for sometime now.
This is his recipe, slightly altered with the smoking of the pork chops.
I also added some gnocchi. Some of the amounts have been altered to fit our taste. Nick uses his own pork rub, which is very similar to my pork rub recipe.
He said he picked up this idea from the world of American BBQ. Heck, I’ve published mine a number of times. For all I know it’s my pork rub recipe. If so I am flattered. Either way, let’s get started.
INGREDIENTS
4 boned pork chops (from the loin) cut to 1-inch thickness
2 cups Italian bread crumbs
Dave’s pork rub (Google “Dave’s pork rub BBQ My Way”)
SAUCE INGREDIENTS
1 12-ounce can of crushed tomatoes
1 8-ounce can of tomato sauce
2 Tbs fresh basil (or I Tbs of dried)
2 Tbs fresh Oregano (or 1 Tbs of dried)
2 Tbs of fresh parsley (or 1 Tbs of dried)
½ tsp of red pepper flakes
4 cloves of garlic — coarsely chopped
½ tsp of brown sugar
2 Tbs olive oil
10 to 12 ounces of potato gnocchi (optional)
Place the pork chops one at a time in a ziplock bag and with a rolling pin, gently pound each chop until roughly 1/3 of an inch thick. Place chops in a smoker and smoke at a very low temperature (I use a pellet smoker and set at 150 degrees) and allow them to smoke for 30 minutes or so. If you don’t want a smoky flavor this step can be skipped.
Now the sauce. Add 2 tablespoons of olive oil to a cold skillet and set the heat to medium-high. Saute the garlic until it begins to turn golden. Now add the pepper flakes, oregano, basil and parsley. Saute for another minute or so. Wow, doesn’t that smell good? Lastly, add the tomatoes, tomato sauce and brown sugar. Allow to simmer on low.
Bring a skillet of vegetable oil, ½ inch deep, to frying temperature. Take each flattened chop and brush with olive oil. Sprinkle both sides liberally with Dave’s pork rub (or your favorite pork rub) and dredge both sides in the bread crumbs, shaking off the excess.
Just before you start frying the chops, add the uncooked gnocchi to the sauce. Fry both sides until golden brown and place on a paper towel. Last, place the chops in the sauce and allow the chops to sit and finish cooking until the pork is firm to the touch or reaches 145 degrees in the middle of the chops.
To serve, pour a few spoonfuls of sauce (and gnocchi if you included it) on a warm plate and place a crispy pork chop on top of it. We served our chops with sautéd Swiss chard.
Enjoy!
Dave Lobeck is an Edward Jones Financial Adviser in Jeffersonville by day and a BBQ and food enthusiast on nights and weekends. Liz is his wife. You can contact Dave with your BBQ, cooking or grilling questions at davelobeck@gmail.com. You can also visit their YouTube channel at www.YouTube.com/BBQMyWay!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.