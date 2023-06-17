The annual Slovenefest returns to the SNPJ Recreation Center the weekend of July 7-9.
Slovenefest is a weekend-long celebration of the music, tastes and traditions of Slovenia, which is attended by as many as 5,000 people each year. Featuring more than 20 Slovenian polka bands and button box accordion clubs at five indoor and outdoor venues, non-stop entertainment is scheduled throughout the weekend.
Slovenefest attendees will be able to sample food and beverages while enjoying the music. Slovenian sausages, as well as lamb-on-the-rod and barbecued chicken will be available for purchase, along with other favorite festival foods and a variety of beverages.
Festival guests will be able to explore the culture of Slovenia through an extensive display of folk attire, crafts and presentations in the SNPJ Slovenian Heritage Center museum. Families and children alike will appreciate swimming in the Olympic-sized pool, fishing in the SNPJ Recreation Center lake, enjoying a round of miniature golf, playing on the playground equipment and attending the annual Miss SNPJ Pageant to witness the crowning of a new Miss SNPJ. These activities, as well as admission to the swimming pool and the Slovenian Heritage Center, are included with Slovenefest admission.
The Slovenefest Make It, Bake It, Grow It Crafters’ Bazaar also returns in 2023. Hours of operation for the crafters’ bazaar are 5 to 9 p.m. July 7; noon until 7 p.m. July 8; and noon until 5 p.m. July 9. Admission to the bazaar is included with festival admission.
The SNPJ Recreation Center (address: 270 Martin Road, Enon Valley, PA 16120) is located on Route 108. Admission is $10 on July 7 and 9, $15 on July 8. A three-day pass is offered for $30. Children and teens age 16 and under are admitted free of charge. Free parking is available, and shuttle service throughout the festival grounds is also offered free of charge.
Contact the SNPJ Recreation Center at (724) 336-5180 or visit www.snpjrec.com for directions. Visit the Slovenefest website, www.slovenefest.com, for additional information, including a complete weekend entertainment schedule.
