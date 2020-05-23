Slippery Rock University has announced its dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester. The dean’s list consists of undergraduate students who earned a semester grade-point average of 3.5 or higher.
Edinburg: Kolton Boyer, Aaron Smith and Geoli Yeager.
Ellwood City: Mallory Angelucci, Maria Antonio, Paige Barchetti, Ian Bubb, Nikol Damato, Nicholas Fleeson, Jacob Frickanish, Megan Hails, Timothy Houk, Jodi Iddings, Karington Ketterer, Erin Mackenstein, Broderick McKenna, Katherine Schilling, Montana Servick, Emily Smalley, Breonna Streit, Domenic Teolis, Joshua Wargo, Gemma Gatto, Bradley Kane, Madison Morella, Paige Seeger, Vanessa Huth, Chloe Kuffer, Brian MacMurdo, Jaden Miller, Rachael Morabito, Alyssa Myers, Giana Rangel, Megan Smida, Seth Baker, Shawn Brown and Rachel Currier.
Enon Valley: Allyson Schultz, Natalie Tetemanza, Mary Thomas and Ashley Young.
New Castle: Donald Andrews, Tairy Benincase, Matthew Benson, Joelle Bromley, William Bruce, Drake Butz, Kennedy Carnahan, Jared Congemi, Nicholas Conti, Morgan Cook-Lesko, Maria Cox, David Cuscino, Jordan Dantico, Nicolette DeVincentis, Hannah Dean, Taylor Deep, Alexandria DoVidio, Lexie Ferrese, Christina Flamino, Ciana Fogel, Josh Gray, Brett Hardy, Jacqueline Herr, Joshua Hogue, Madeline Hopper, Benjamin Houk, Shelby Irwin, Kristina Italia, Mallory Jacobs, Lacee Kent, Ross Kerr, Allyson Lemmon, Jessica Lively, Hope Magusiak, Brielle Maxwell, Jeffrey McFarland, Stephen McIltrot, Matthew McMillen, Jarrod Medved, Taryn Montgomery, Zachary Morrison, Michaelyn Norco, Rebecca Parry, Layne Perretta-Webster, Madison Quigley, Taylor Rand, Isabella Rapone, Taylor Reese, Raymond Scala, Hannah Shaner, Kenneth Shoup, Emily Shultz, Eric Stanton, Richard Stewart, Jaymee Stiger, Jacob Thomas, Skylar Thompson, Vince Turco, Haylie Voorhees, Makenzie Webb, Brandon Yeropoli, Alexis Cain, Scott Murray, Richard Boazzo, Breanna Bono, Joshua Desalvo, Haley Alberico, Samantha Baird, Madison Blose, Katherine Bonyak, Kali Booker, Leah Buczek, Anna Bupp, Noah Burchett, Kali Davies-Anderson, Dominique DeVivo, Tyler Doran, Haley Earl, Kanisha Fish, Lindsay Frabotta, Matthew Gibson, Alexis Gish,Scott Hardy, Derek Hoffman, Julia Janiel, Ty Kent, Ryleigh King, Madison McDowell, Kaylee McEwen, Zachary Miles, Samuel Miloser, Marcus Mraz, Colton Nemcheck, Abigail Nigon, John Papazekos, Jada Pappas, Nicolette Pierce, Angela Prioletti, Alexis Ryan, Mercedes Shaner, Jonathan Tolson, Tyanne Adams, Patrick Eakin, Grace Hall, Jenna Hogue, Halley Jellyman, Mohamad Khalaifa, Michael Simko, Shauna Singer, Hannah Stunkard and Ryan Yasher.
New Wilmington: Niles McLatchy, Joseph Sciuto, Samantha McArdle and Concetta Pounds.
Pulaski: India Davis, Tyler George, Kiera Thompson, Anna Rubaker, Madison Callahan, Patrick Conner and Madison Liddell.
Volant: Abigail Fulkerson, Brooke Huff, Vonda Kuhn, Logan McIntyre, Nichole Miller, Remy Miller, Jenna Peoples, Daniel Zoeller and Reilly Hunt.
Wampum: Dominique Camera, Patrick Freed, Melissa Malcomb, Brooklin Miller, Allayna Allwine, Austin Dombeck, Caitlin Meehan and Hunter McQuiston.
West Pittsburg: Marissa Butera, Dana Rhodes and Noah VanEvera.
