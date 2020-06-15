SLIPPERY ROCK — Slippery Rock University earned three honors the school announced Friday, including being recognized as a College of Distinction.
A College of Distinction means the university is distinct from other institutions, particularly for its commitment to student success.
SRU was listed among the 2020-21 national Colleges of Distinction, which is an online resource found at collegesofdistinction.com that helps students and their parents navigate the process of selecting a school, and not just the “best” college, but the right one.
In addition to being named a College of Distinction for the seventh straight year, SRU was cited as a Public College of Distinction and a Pennsylvania College of Distinction.
Now in its 20th year, the Colleges of Distinction awards program recognizes institutions for their commitment to student success and satisfaction.
Colleges of Distinction evaluates institutions based on their commitment to “Four Distinctions:” engaged students, great teaching, vibrant community and successful outcomes.
The selection process consists of COD staff conducting in-depth research and detailed interviews with the schools about each institution’s freshman experience and retention efforts, alongside its general education programs, career development, strategic plan, student satisfaction and more.
During the last few years, Colleges of Distinction has looked into “high-impact practices” for an evaluation model that prioritizes the opportunities institutions have for students that make for a fulfilling, individualized college experience.
