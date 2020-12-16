Slavic Christmas wafers available locally

Residents looking for traditional Slavic Christmas wafers shared on Christmas Eve can find them at a New Castle church.
Oplatki are available at Holy Trinity Parish at 1708 S. Jefferson St.
The wafers, prayer and information for celebrating the oplatki and holiday meal traditions may be safely obtained by calling the Rev. John Rencewicz II at the church rectory, (724) 654-9202.
Also known as angel bread, the wafer is embossed with Christmas scenes and is similar to the unleavened wheat hosts used at Mass for communion.
Traditionally, the wafers are shared with family, neighbors and friends at the Christmas Eve dinner called wigilia.
The host, or oldest present, begins by breaking off a piece and wishing family and friends a Merry Christmas. It’s a sign of unity and solidarity and wishes for the well being of all.
In addition, Holy Trinity is continuing its holiday mass schedule in compliance with COVID-19 requirements and social distancing.
Holiday mass will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. Christmas Day.
The Feast of Humble Shepherds will be celebrated that the same time Dec. 27.
A New Year’s Day Mass will be held at the same, as well the Feast of Holy Family and Feast of the Epiphany on Jan. 3.
