Distinguished Young Women

The Lawrence County Distinguished Young Women program will return at 6 p.m. May 14 to the Scottish Rite Cathedral.

Sixteen finalists have been chosen for the scholarship program, which is sponsored by the Lawrence County Junior Miss Scholarship Program Inc. Tickets will be on sale at the door, or in advance from any finalist.

Natalie Alfera, Lawrence County’s Distinguished Young Woman for 2022, will co-host the event.

The program chairperson is Rosanne C. Palladino. The choreographer for this year’s program is Jamilyn Lemmon, while mistress of ceremonies is Elissa Houk Cowher, 2009 Pennsylvania and Lawrence County Junior Miss.

DYW_Bender_Alexandria.jpg

Name: Alexandria Grace Bender

School: Neshannock

Parents: Dr. and Mrs. Walter Bender

College plans: Westminster College

Career goal: Pediatrician

Talent: Ballet variation on pointe to “Fairy of the Golden Vine” from “The Sleeping Beauty Ballet”

DYW_Booher_Vanessa.jpg

Name: Vanessa Louise Booher

School: Shenango

Parents: Stephanie Shinsky

College plans: Penn State or Westminster College

Career goal: Obstetrician

Talent: Vocal presentation with self-accompaniment on the ukulele to “Viva la Vida” by Coldyplay.

Name: Josephine Patricia Buckel

School: Shenango

Parents: Jason and Jessica Buckel

College plans: Community College of Allegheny County

Career goal: Diagnostic medical sonographer

Talent: Flute presentation to “Sonatina” by W.A. Mozart

DYW_Conti_Mia.jpg

Name: Mia Elizabeth Conti

School: Mohawk

Parents: Marc and Laura Conti

College plans: Slippery Rock University

Career goal: Education

Talent: Vocal presentation to “Wishing You Were Somehow Here Again” from the Broadway musical “Phantom of the Opera”

DYW_DeCarbo_Alayna.jpg

Name: Alayna Nicole DeCarbo

School: Neshannock

Parents: Alfred and Stacy DeCarbo

College plans: University of Findlay

Career goal: Chiropractor with a specialty in animals

Talent: Lyrical dance to “Let It Be”

DYW_Gisondi_Angelina.jpg

Name: Angelina Maria Gisondi

School: Lincoln

Parents: Lori Nulph

College plans: University of Pittsburgh

Career goal: Forensic psychiatrist

Talent: Lyrical dance to “Piece by Piece”

DYW_Jendrysik_Parker.jpg

Name: Parker Allison Jendrysik

School: Union

Parents: James and Julie Jendrysik

College plans: Ohio University

Career goal: Journalism

Talent: Vocal presentation of “Don’t Rain on My Parade” from “Funny Girl”

DYW_Lepri_Zoe.jpg

Name: Zoe Ann Lepri

School: Union

Parents: Korilyn Lepri and Cristopher Lepri

College plans: University of Pittsburgh

Career goal: Biomedical engineering

Talent: Vocal presentation of “I Have Nothing” by Whitney Houston

Name: Brianna Nicole Mastropietro

School: Neshannock

Parents: Kimberly Gillette and Michael Mastropietro

College plans: Ohio State University

Career goal: Physical therapist

Talent: Ballet variation on pointe from “La Fille Mal Gardee”

DYW_Medved_Amber.jpg

Name: Amber Lynn Medved

School: Laurel

Parents: Joseph and Rebecca Medved

College plans: University of Pittsburgh

Career goal: A career in the field of law

Talent: Tap dance to “Sing, Sing, Sing”

Name: Danielle Nicole Memo

School: Neshannock

Parents: Ted and Leanne Memo

College plans: University of Tennessee

Career goal: Business with a continuation to law school

Talent: Vocal presentation of “I Dreamed a Dream” from “Les Miserables”

Name: Paije Tashania-Denelle Peterson

School: Wilmington

Parents: Marc Peterson and Jemi Knight-Peterson

College plans: Undecided

Career goal: Engineering

Talent: Lyrical dance to “Broken Halos”

DYW_Pisano_Mia.jpg

Name: Mia Rose Pisano

School: Shenango

Parents: Jacqueline and Ralph Pisano

College plans: Gannon University

Career goal: Teacher/college professor of theology

Talent: Vocal presentation of a medley of songs from “The Sound of Music”

Name: Kinsley Jane Shimrack

School: Wilmington

Parents: Robb and Lindsey Shimrack

College plans: Butler University

Career goal: Occupational therapist and professional ballet dancer

Talent: Ballet variation on pointe from Le Corasire, “Medora Variation”

DYW_Stivers_Katelyn.jpg

Name: Katelyn Rae Stivers

School: Mohawk

Parents: Jamison Stivers and Katie Stivers

College plans: Undecided

Career goal: Medical field

Talent: Vocal presentation of “Popular” from the Broadway musical “Wicked”

DYW_Woloszyn_Randi.jpg

Name: Randi Jo Woloszyn

School: Shenango

Parents: Randy and Toni Jo Woloszyn

College plans: Franciscan University of Steubenville

Career goal: A type of religious missionary career

Talent: Vocal presentation of “Ireland” from the musical “Legally Blonde”

