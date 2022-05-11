The Lawrence County Distinguished Young Women program will return at 6 p.m. May 14 to the Scottish Rite Cathedral.
Sixteen finalists have been chosen for the scholarship program, which is sponsored by the Lawrence County Junior Miss Scholarship Program Inc. Tickets will be on sale at the door, or in advance from any finalist.
Natalie Alfera, Lawrence County’s Distinguished Young Woman for 2022, will co-host the event.
The program chairperson is Rosanne C. Palladino. The choreographer for this year’s program is Jamilyn Lemmon, while mistress of ceremonies is Elissa Houk Cowher, 2009 Pennsylvania and Lawrence County Junior Miss.
Name: Alexandria Grace Bender
School: Neshannock
Parents: Dr. and Mrs. Walter Bender
College plans: Westminster College
Career goal: Pediatrician
Talent: Ballet variation on pointe to “Fairy of the Golden Vine” from “The Sleeping Beauty Ballet”
Name: Vanessa Louise Booher
School: Shenango
Parents: Stephanie Shinsky
College plans: Penn State or Westminster College
Career goal: Obstetrician
Talent: Vocal presentation with self-accompaniment on the ukulele to “Viva la Vida” by Coldyplay.
Name: Josephine Patricia Buckel
School: Shenango
Parents: Jason and Jessica Buckel
College plans: Community College of Allegheny County
Career goal: Diagnostic medical sonographer
Talent: Flute presentation to “Sonatina” by W.A. Mozart
Name: Mia Elizabeth Conti
School: Mohawk
Parents: Marc and Laura Conti
College plans: Slippery Rock University
Career goal: Education
Talent: Vocal presentation to “Wishing You Were Somehow Here Again” from the Broadway musical “Phantom of the Opera”
Name: Alayna Nicole DeCarbo
School: Neshannock
Parents: Alfred and Stacy DeCarbo
College plans: University of Findlay
Career goal: Chiropractor with a specialty in animals
Talent: Lyrical dance to “Let It Be”
Name: Angelina Maria Gisondi
School: Lincoln
Parents: Lori Nulph
College plans: University of Pittsburgh
Career goal: Forensic psychiatrist
Talent: Lyrical dance to “Piece by Piece”
Name: Parker Allison Jendrysik
School: Union
Parents: James and Julie Jendrysik
College plans: Ohio University
Career goal: Journalism
Talent: Vocal presentation of “Don’t Rain on My Parade” from “Funny Girl”
Name: Zoe Ann Lepri
School: Union
Parents: Korilyn Lepri and Cristopher Lepri
College plans: University of Pittsburgh
Career goal: Biomedical engineering
Talent: Vocal presentation of “I Have Nothing” by Whitney Houston
Name: Brianna Nicole Mastropietro
School: Neshannock
Parents: Kimberly Gillette and Michael Mastropietro
College plans: Ohio State University
Career goal: Physical therapist
Talent: Ballet variation on pointe from “La Fille Mal Gardee”
Name: Amber Lynn Medved
School: Laurel
Parents: Joseph and Rebecca Medved
College plans: University of Pittsburgh
Career goal: A career in the field of law
Talent: Tap dance to “Sing, Sing, Sing”
Name: Danielle Nicole Memo
School: Neshannock
Parents: Ted and Leanne Memo
College plans: University of Tennessee
Career goal: Business with a continuation to law school
Talent: Vocal presentation of “I Dreamed a Dream” from “Les Miserables”
Name: Paije Tashania-Denelle Peterson
School: Wilmington
Parents: Marc Peterson and Jemi Knight-Peterson
College plans: Undecided
Career goal: Engineering
Talent: Lyrical dance to “Broken Halos”
Name: Mia Rose Pisano
School: Shenango
Parents: Jacqueline and Ralph Pisano
College plans: Gannon University
Career goal: Teacher/college professor of theology
Talent: Vocal presentation of a medley of songs from “The Sound of Music”
Name: Kinsley Jane Shimrack
School: Wilmington
Parents: Robb and Lindsey Shimrack
College plans: Butler University
Career goal: Occupational therapist and professional ballet dancer
Talent: Ballet variation on pointe from Le Corasire, “Medora Variation”
Name: Katelyn Rae Stivers
School: Mohawk
Parents: Jamison Stivers and Katie Stivers
College plans: Undecided
Career goal: Medical field
Talent: Vocal presentation of “Popular” from the Broadway musical “Wicked”
Name: Randi Jo Woloszyn
School: Shenango
Parents: Randy and Toni Jo Woloszyn
College plans: Franciscan University of Steubenville
Career goal: A type of religious missionary career
Talent: Vocal presentation of “Ireland” from the musical “Legally Blonde”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.