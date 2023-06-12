Sindy Hanna chose to celebrate Juneteenth with “Sistas.”
But the musical goes beyond the federal holiday commemorating the emancipation of enslaved people.
“Technically it is a ‘Black’ play,” the director of the New Castle Playhouse production said. “But it touches on things that all women have gone through, the things we all have to face in our lives as women.”
Running for three performances June 16, 17 and 18 in the Playhouse’s Annex Theater, “Sistas, the Musical” tells of three Black sisters and their white sister-in-law who find themselves cleaning out the family matriarch’s attic after her death.
Along the way, the women share stories of domestic violence, sexism in the workplace, financial struggles and the importance of family.
“It’s a serious discussion set to fun music,” Hanna explained, noting the show features the music of Black female artists from Billie Holiday and Etta James to Aretha Franklin and Beyonce. “It’s not a downer, there’s some comedic moments, but it is a statement.
“Because of the subjects, I think we can all see ourselves in it,” Hanna continued. “As much as we may not like to talk about it, as women, we all know someone who’s gone through domestic violence. We know what’s going on in the world, we’ve all seen it and, we as women, can identify with it.”
Hanna, who has taken part in productions at both the New Castle and Youngstown playhouses for about two decades, said “Sistas” was first suggested to her by a friend.
“There are so many shows that could be relevant to this holiday, but I picked it because of the women’s issues, things that are going on right now,” she said.
As for her cast, Hanna picked friends and, she said jokingly, “a few people off the street. Anyone I could coerce into doing it.”
They include Jennifer Austin as Tamika, Leslie Austin as Roberta, Laura Colvin as Gloria, Allyson Kremm as Heather and Charlotte Sheffield as Dr. Simone. Most have little or no theater experience.
“I think I have them a bit stressed out,” Hanna said. “But I’m actually very happy with their progress. I think this is one of the better shows we’ve done and I think good things will come out of it.”
(Tickets for “Sistas, the Musical” are available at newcastleplayhouse.org or by calling (724) 654-3437 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.)
