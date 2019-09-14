This week, Ohio State University and LeBron James both were dealt tough defeats by the U.S. government.
The United States Patent and Trademark Office informed The Ohio State it could not put a trademark on the word “The.” The office also said LeBron James, noted Mexican food fanatic, couldn’t take ownership of the phrase “Taco Tuesday.” Even The Chosen One can’t choose to own a day of the week.
If you feel like you’ve read about trademarks in this space before, you’d be correct. It’s almost as if this column has been put into reruns, or hopefully a lucrative syndication deal. Either way you cut it, no one really likes reruns but we fall for their tricks anyway.
If it’s a TV show, you’ve already seen it or know how the episode ends. You can re-read a book, but you know when the main character is going to find trouble and that everything will be happily ever after. Reruns are the easy way out if you’re looking for cheap, quick entertainment without doing much thinking in the process. I could watch a new, critically acclaimed show that requires a lot of attention, or I could mundanely quote “Happy Gilmore” word-for-word when I flip by it on a Saturday afternoon.
At this point, I don’t think Adam Sandler himself would even choose that option.
Some of the most popular TV shows watched today are reruns — Netflix paid upwards of $100 million to get “Friends” on its streaming platform, while “The Office” is likely more popular and culturally relevant now than it was during its run that ended in 2013.
And if it’s not a rerun, it’s a re-brand. How many places can MTV send contestants on “The Real World”? (Seven strangers can live in a house together, but Atlanta in 2017 was apparently just one peach too many.)
Even music can make us fall into a state of rerun. We fall in love with artists and songs from our youth and then fail to branch out to the newer ones, grasping at the notion that “they don’t make music like they did back in my day.” I was at a family wedding last weekend and the DJ played Usher’s “Yeah.” My sister commented the song was pretty old. It was released in 2003, after all. Yet, here it is being played at a wedding for two mid-20-somethings, perhaps because at one point it was either on our iPods or being requested as the next song at the middle school dance.
If you took a look at some of the most-anticipated movies this summer, the marquees were filled with rebrands and remakes. Disney recruited heavyweights Will Smith (”Aladdin”) and Beyonce (”The Lion King”) just to play roles already mastered by their predecessors. Meanwhile, there can be a new “Spiderman,” “Batman” and “Superman” every few years to satisfy the movie-going palate of old fans while attracting some new ones too. “The Fast & Furious” franchise is set to release its ninth street-racing film next year, while Dwyane “The Rock” Johnson’s “Hobbs & Shaw” offshoot movie this summer has so far banked a cool $700 million.
I guess sometimes it pays to be unoriginal, which means you might read a version of this column again sometime soon.
(Pete Sirianni is the digital editor at the New Castle News. Email him at psirianni@ncnewsonline.com.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.