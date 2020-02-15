Over the weekend, I took a drive east on Route 422 to go watch some college basketball.
I’m an Indiana University of Pennsylvania graduate and always enjoy heading back to town to meet up with some former bosses, professors or, at the very least, eat some really good pizza. A former player, all 6-foot-4 of him, was ahead of me in line. After we both received our tickets, the woman working the alumni table asked if I was also on one of the anniversary teams being honored at halftime.
Two things here. Perhaps she was just being courteous, or maybe she didn’t realize that I am not 6-foot-4.
That got me thinking. The Super Bowl, State of the Union, an impeachment trial — last week was a whirlwind of news. One quiet piece of sports news that caught my attention was Washington trading point guard Isaiah Thomas to the Los Angeles Clippers. The Clippers immediately cut him, making him a free agent.
Thomas — loosely named after the Hall of Fame former Detroit Pistons guard, except with the Biblical first-name spelling — has always been a favorite player of mine. Part of it is because he’s a just a really good player. The other half is because we’re about the same height — unless you go by some old high school rosters in which I grew and shrunk from year to year. Thomas’ career started to really find solid footing when he was traded to Boston in 2015. By the next season, he became an all-star and in 2017 was a borderline MVP candidate after averaging 28.9 points per game.
But this column isn’t about the athletic exploits of one basketball player.
Thomas’ contract — modest by NBA standards — was set to expire after the 2018 season and he said the Celtics front office had better “back up the Brinks truck” when his deal was up. In the 2017 postseason, he led Boston to a playoff win after scoring 53 points just days after his sister died in a car accident. Physically, Thomas was also dealing with several other minor injuries. His reward?
Boston shipped him off to Cleveland over the summer where he’d play with LeBron James. However, the nagging hip injuries he played through in Boston never healed. After 15 games, Thomas was sent to the Lakers as part of a mid-season roster shuffle. The big offseason payday — during a time when television money has inflated basketball contracts to astronomical levels — never came, in large part from playing through injury. He spent last year in Denver before trying to resurrect his career this year in Washington.
The Brinks truck, as it appears for now, won’t be backing up anytime soon.
In professional sports, there’s always going to be the argument players are overpaid. They should have more loyalty to one team instead of fleeing in free agency or forcing their way off an underperforming team to chase dollar signs.
To me, it’s all business. Players are paid millions of dollars because the NBA brings in billions. In any other industry, workers are celebrated for leveraging their current position to find better employment opportunities and a higher salary. In sports, public perception is that players — or employees — are selfish for wanting more money and should instead focus on the team’s success. Loyalty is a term that gets thrown around a lot in sports discussions when players join other teams. When owners trade away or cut players, it’s called making business decisions.
Thomas sacrificed his health for his team when he could have utilized “load management” to rest up and get ready for the next season like so many other now-rich stars have done in recent seasons.
Thomas didn’t do that. He played hurt trying to help his team win a championship and ultimately paid a steep price.
(Pete Sirianni is the digital editor at the New Castle News. Email him at psirianni@ncnewsonline.com.)
