This should have been a joyous week for the Houston Astros.
The team is making its second World Series appearance in three years, quite an accomplishment for a franchise that lost at least 106 games every year between 2011 and 2013. Instead of celebration, the Astros have dealt with a public-relations nightmare since beating the New York Yankees to win the American League pennant.
By Monday, Sports Illustrated published a story detailing the Astros’ assistant general manager Brandon Taubman’s outburst in the postgame clubhouse when he mockingly yelled half a dozen times how thankful he was the team had acquired closer Roberto Osuna.
Osuna, for the record, fell into Houston’s lap for cheap after saving 104 games over four seasons in Toronto. Why was he so affordable? In May 2018, he was accused of assaulting the mother of his child, charges were dropped after she didn’t testify and Osuna was ultimately given a 75-game ban by Major League Baseball. Houston picked him up for pennies on the dollar in a trade for three underwhelming players.
After the story was released Monday detailing the scene, the Astros released a statement more or less calling the Sports Illustrated story “misleading and completely irresponsible.” The magazine then released a statement saying it fully supported its writer, Stephanie Apstein. By Thursday, the Astros seemingly realized it was in a losing PR battle, fired Taubman and issued an apology to Sports Illustrated and Apstein.
So what’s the point here?
I spend a lot of time reading, scrolling and digesting online content each day. I’m not sure that’s something to brag about, but it’s true. In this Sports Illustrated-Astros saga, I’m wondering how many people outside of social media — Twitter, specifically — even knew this story was, well, a story.
It underscores the current media landscape of 2019. News outlets have spent the better part of the last three years publishing stories, commenting on and debating tweets sent by President Donald Trump. The only problem? The majority of Americans aren’t on Twitter.
In April, the Pew Research Center published a story reporting only 22 percent of American adults use Twitter and are not representative of a broader audience. American adult Twitter users tend to be Democrats, more highly educated and wealthier than the general public.
When a story goes “viral” or is “all over social media,” like the Sports Illustrated-Astros story, how many offline people are actually aware of it?
It’s not just national sports and politics. At the local level, it’s no secret New Castle and Lawrence County’s demographics skew toward an older electorate.
It’s something I think about when I watch Facebook campaign videos from any of the candidates running for city mayor. How many people are these messages actually reaching? At a town hall event I covered this week about the home rule charter study commission — an important ballot measure which, if approved, would have seven volunteers in the city studying which form of government is best for New Castle — there were comments from the crowd about how to best get the word out about meetings like this because some in attendance weren’t on Facebook. They’re not on Twitter, or even Instagram.
It’s an interesting aspect to think about when analyzing the news, whether at the national, state or even local level.
(Pete Sirianni is the digital editor at the New Castle News. Email him at psirianni@ncnewsonline.com.)
