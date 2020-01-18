Growing up, my dad’s side of the family had big reunions held every July over an entire weekend.
As older members of the family have passed away and the younger ones starting families of their own away from the homestead, the big, three-day reunions are a thing of the past.
One of the staples of Friday night’s festivities was always “the card game.” After doing research on my favorite source of information (Wikipedia), the game also goes by the names of Ranter-Go-Round, Stick or Swap or Chicago Shuffle, although it appears we did have house rules. The premise is that each player is dealt a card and can either keep their card or swap with the player next to them.
The low card loses the round, so everyone hopes they don’t get stuck with a two or three. It’s a harmless game that’s pretty simple to learn and fun to play.
The only problem is when two cousins — let’s pretend their names are LJ and Andres — strategically position themselves around the table and give each other signals on when to keep a card or swap out for a new one. Coincidentally, those two cousins — again, we’re just pretending their names are LJ and Andres — were always the most successful and usually ended up winning the pot, which usually amounted to about $10 in crumpled up bills.
I bring this up because this week has been a big one for cheating.
First, it was a whistle blower uncovering how the Houston Astros conspired to steal signals for their benefit dating back to their 2017 championship season. On Monday, Major League Baseball banned Houston’s manager, A.J. Hinch and general manager, Jeff Luhnow, for a year. A few hours later, it was announced the two had been fired.
Alex Cora, who was a coach for the Astros during that 2017 pennant run, was fired from his post as Boston manager on Tuesday. Carlos Beltran, who played for Houston during that time, resigned his position as New York Mets manager before he even managed a game.
Baseball, for all its problems with declining attendance, viewership and interest in younger fans, probably did the right thing here by ridding itself of the cheaters. But baseball, much like cards, is a game that easily lends itself to cheating much to the chagrin of the game’s famed unwritten rules.
Stealing signs isn’t illegal, but using a trash can, buzzer system and televisions is definitely taking it a little bit too far. The same goes for signaling across the table during a family card game.
Or is it?
In sports as a whole, sometimes “cheating” is referred to as “gamesmanship,” like milking the clock a little bit or being sure some obscure rule goes in your favor. All this cheating and I haven’t even mentioned those pesky performance-enhancing drugs that have marred all sports — but particularly baseball — in the last 30 years.
If you’re keeping score at home, cheating is bad in sports. But sometimes, like in fourth-grade basketball, it’s good.
I always enjoyed watching “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” with Drew Carey. Maybe sports should just take up his opening monologue when he would warn viewers “everything’s made up and the points don’t matter.”
Deciding what is cheating and what isn’t maybe shouldn’t be up to me. In fact, I’m going to go find a deck of cards and start practicing for the next reunion.
