If a tree falls in the woods and no one is around to hear it, does it make a sound?
That’s what the old proverb asks. With a little research in my preferred encyclopedia — Wikipedia — the internet tells me that saying dates back to the 1700s, which sounds good enough as fact for me.
The 2019 equivalent to might be to ask, “What if someone tweets and nobody reads it?” When our timelines are constantly refreshing and the need for new information — for better or worse — never ceases, how can that be possible? It’s pretty simple, actually.
On Sunday, ESPN reported people close to injured Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger indicated he was uncertain about his football future. With Roethlisberger, 37, on the sideline since Week 2 with an elbow injury and having hinted at retirement before, the story seemed to make sense and take legs.
Naturally, Big Ben took to Twitter Christmas morning to clear some things up. The only problem?
Few could actually see it.
Yes, the message from @_BigBen7 is Roethlisberger’s official, verified account — although he said in a previous Sportscenter interview that his social media is run by another person. Whoever is running the account has blocked its fair share of Twitter users — and then some. There are workarounds, but essentially if someone blocks you on Twitter or another social media platform, you can’t see his or her posts. The thing with Big Ben is that many don’t know they’re blocked until they go and look for themselves. It’s an internet joke that goes back to at least 2015 with users realizing the two-time Super Bowl champion doesn’t want them looking at his tweets.
What gets you blocked?
Well, as Roethlisberger said in his ESPN interview, if you say something bad about him, that’s probably going to get you blocked. Nowadays, that probably means making fun of his Yukon Cornelius-like beard or his past public criticisms of teammates, like Antonio Brown. To venture a guess, most have probably made light of his past sexual assault accusations.
What’s that worth? An automatic block. (All those years as lineman Alan Faneca’s teammate are paying off!) I’d also like to assume saying other things, like “Duck Hodges should be our starter next year” or “I actually miss Antonio Brown on this team” might also get you the hook.
The good news is Big Ben’s timeline is pretty boring to begin with, so anyone blocked isn’t missing much. At least that’s what I’m told.
I can’t see anything he does because I, like many others, have been Blocked by Ben.
(Pete Sirianni is the digital editor at the New Castle News. Email him at psirianni@ncnewsonline.com.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.