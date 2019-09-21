Oftentimes, I find myself caught in the middle.
I’m not quite a young college student, yet I’m also not what a younger me would consider a fully adapted adult. I know how to act most of the time and feel like I am respected by colleagues, but I also still get slightly amazed when I to buy boring items like paper towels or stamps.
All of this means in our current grouping of ages, I’m not a baby boomer but also not in the generation of kids eating laundry detergent — I’m a proud millennial, a term that brings with it its own unfortunate generalizations.
This isn’t a column about my love of avocado toast or me informing you about the perils of the student-loan debt crisis, but rather that my millennialness means I’m often trying to explain with context or comprehend current happenings in sports or culture. (For the record, I can’t remember the last time I had toast and I don’t think I’ve ever eaten an avocado.)
One thing that caught my eye this week was the growing change in the way people quit their jobs and how it’s significantly different than how a worker might go about it decades ago.
Gone are the days of submitting a two-week notice or official letter of resignation. Now, the deed is done by email or — gasp — text as workers move from job to job.
In the pro sports world, it’s a bit more public.
This week, Minkah Fitzpatrick, a second-year player and just 22, was so fed up with the terrible play of his Miami team that he forced his way out from the Dolphins and ended up in somewhat greener pastures in Pittsburgh.
Then down in Jacksonville, star cornerback Jalen Ramsey requested a trade after getting in a sideline argument with his head coach after a second straight loss to open the season.
And here I thought Florida was a great place to live and work.
Sports fans don’t often think this way, but what difference is there between a player asking for a trade or leaving in free agency for another team and a businessperson leaving one job for another, more lucrative job?
There’s really no difference, after all.
Aside from asking to be moved, there are also more subliminal ways to get shipped from a lousy team to what is hopefully a better one. New York Jets safety Jamal Adams this week was so fed up with, well, the Jets being the Jets, that he unfollowed the team on his Instagram account, fueling trade speculation.
At no other time in history does the phrase “unfollowed the team from his Instagram account” make sense than the time we’re in now. Antonio Brown, way back when he was causing problems in Oakland, reportedly consulted social media professionals for advice on what he could do to get himself traded or released quicker. (He was successful in getting released twice — but has himself been dropped by sponsors, including Nike, since sexual misconduct allegations surfaced last week.).
I suppose we should keep in mind Prince changed his name to something that’s not even a name at all just to get out of a record deal. This week, there was also the curious case of Adam Vinatieri. After missing some more kicks for Indianapolis, the Colts kicker — his right foot is arguably responsible for at least two Super Bowl rings for Tom Brady and New England — sure seemed in his postgame interview Sunday like he was going to retire the next day. He even said he would be speaking to the press on Monday, a day when players usually don’t speak to reporters. All signs pointed a legend hanging it up. It was an announcement of a forthcoming announcement, which is an altogether new way of saying you’re leaving a job.
Except then Vinatieri said he wasn’t retiring. Not only that, but he never even thought about it.
What’s the lesson here? Workers, whether athlete or celebrity, have come a long way in finding ways to quit and move to a new job or team.
There’s no great way to do it, but definitely bad ones. And in the case of Vinatieri, no ways at all.
(Pete Sirianni is the digital editor at the New Castle News. He's not quitting. Email him at psirianni@ncnewsonline.com.)
