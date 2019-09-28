This week, I was catching up on some Sports Illustrated articles.
Steve Rushin, one of my favorite writers, had a fun story a few weeks back about the disappearance of paper tickets for games and events in favor of electronic ones downloaded on our phones. Aside from making me laugh with a line imagining Saint Peter checking departed souls at the pearly gates only after scanning their iPhones (can tickets to heaven be purchased on the secondary market like StubHub?), it got me wondering.
Aside from paper tickets, what are some other terms quickly being phased out of sports?
Few things go together as well, or lucratively, than sports and gambling. That means the the phrase “I’m not a gambling man, but...” gets thrown around predictions about who will win, who will lose and by how much. The only problem? Everyone’s betting these days. You can do it from your phone on an app (maybe it’s next to your online tickets app). The major networks like ESPN and Fox Sports are running betting lines and have shows tailored around sports gambling. More than $83 million was generated on bets made in Pennsylvania just last month.
Another one is the so-called bulletin board material. You know, before a big game and both opposing teams carefully sidestep any question that could produce controversial comments for fear of creating added motivation for the opponent.
The only problem? The printed medium isn’t exactly one that’s booming. In the context of football, it’s hard to imagine the Steelers’ Mike Tomlin — or any high school coach, for that matter — cutting out a newspaper story then posting it on a locker room bulletin board.
Nowadays, this type of motivation can better be found scrolling through Twitter to find the banter. Printing out a tweet and tacking it to the wall isn’t any more convenient, however.
Old-timey newspaper talk includes terms like harrier, gridder, grappler and cagers, a word which hearkens back to a time when basketball games were played in, well, cages. The basketball hoop, however, is still and will forever be known as the basket, even though we no longer have to stop the game after a point is scored to get the ball out of the peach basket.
What’s the next sports term or phrase we’re going to outgrow as we move forward into a new generation of fans? I’m not sure, but let’s just make sure the pick is a slam dunk.
(Pete Sirianni is the digital editor at the New Castle News. Email him at psirianni@ncnewsonline.com.)
