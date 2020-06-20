One time in middle school, my dad gave me some helpful advice.
“Stop fouling so early in the game or else the coach is going to take you out.”
It might not have been the next home basketball game, but in one of those games during those years I vividly remember a time being whistled for a foul exactly one second into a game. One second! That’s barely long enough to react to the opening tipoff, let alone be seen for a reach-in foul.
Advice was given. Because I was a teenager, it was rarely taken.
Oops.
It wasn’t the first time I was given some great fatherly advice and completely ignored it. If I’m being honest, it probably won’t be the last time, either. Give me credit for trying.
In fact, one of the simplest pieces of advice Dad, or any parent really, offers to their child is to always be prepared. Which is a good segue to the time during college when I forgot to sign up for housing and a meal plan for the next school year. I stepped out of my Spanish class and made a phone call to my Dad who then got everything squared away (Muchas gracias). College is tough enough as it is, but having to sleep on a smelly couch my whole sophomore year would have made it significantly worse.
There are some pieces of advice that I try to uphold in my everyday life. Dad’s greatest hits include making sure to pack your bag the night before, always answer your phone and show up on Lombardi Time, meaning anything less than being 15 minutes early is considered late. I’m not great at that last one, but I’m going to blame it on my Bears fandom and hatred of Lombardi’s Green Bay Packers.
For this Father’s Day, I’ll be thinking about how lucky my sister, brother and myself are to have been raised by Dad, even if we go through stretches of not listening to any sort of helpful tips and screwing up on our own. That’s what growing up is about, right?
(Pete Sirianni is the digital editor at the New Castle News. Email him at psirianni@ncnewsonline.com.)
