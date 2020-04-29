If you’re like me, you’ve spent the last couple weeks consuming media at an alarming rate.
Be that daytime television, movies, streaming, music or podcasts, I’ve watched and listened to them all, whether it’s 10-year-old Ben Affleck movies, sports radio programs or late-night programming. It helps the day pass a little more and especially breaks up the monotony of work-from-home life.
In the NBA, there’s a statistic called “usage rate.” It measures the percentage of team plays used by a player while he’s on the floor. Essentially, if you’re involved in a team’s offense, you have a high usage rate.
I feel like my media-consuming usage rate has got to be off the charts. I try not to be consumed with screens, but a combination of some crummy spring weather and the fact we’re still in a stay-at-home order has put me in front of screens more than usual. It’s social distancing, remember? The only problem is most of what I’ve been watching hasn’t exactly been high-brow information.
Sure, I keep on top of the daily news — both locally and nationally — as part of what I do in day-to-day life, but I’ve dipped into some low-hanging entertainment. That means reality television. Shows about blind dating, attractive singles put together on a secluded island or whatever the heck you want to categorize “Tiger King” as have all been in my rotation. I’ve found that “Live PD” — which is essentially a live version of “Cops” — is always on and on a network included in my basic cable package.
I don’t feel bad, because Netflix self-reported 15 million new subscribers in the first quarter of this year, meaning I can’t be the only one binge-watching these trashy shows, never mind they’re among the streaming service’s most popular titles. And because of the way Netflix analyzes demographics to find out what users are watching to figure out what original programming it should produce, there are surely only more shows like this coming through the pipeline.
For me, that’s good news. While some are listening to true-crime podcasts, watching documentaries about the Earth and learning from the History Channel, I’ll be vegging out at the end of the day watching shows that don’t make me think a lot.
(Pete Sirianni is the digital editor at the New Castle News. Email him at psirianni@ncnewsonline.com.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.