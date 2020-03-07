Over the last two weeks, the news cycle has gone something like this.
Primary election, Coronavirus, primary election, Coronavirus. It’s been, in a word, exhausting.
The primary elections are fresh off Super Tuesday — which is actually the best endorsement Tuesday has ever gotten because, let’s be real, there’s nothing super about the second day of the week — which meant big delegate hauls for former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, the two Democratic frontrunners. That was to be expected.
What wasn’t was how quickly four other candidates dropped out of the race in less than a week, including Michael Bloomberg. You might know him as the former mayor of New York City, or you may have seen his face about a hundred times on your television. Bloomberg, worth an estimated $50-plus billion, spent upwards of $500 million on his failed presidential run. (He did win the primary caucus Tuesday in American Samoa, which you’ll never be able to take away from him.)
Like every other politician, Bloomberg tried hard to connect with young voters. Instead of just spending money on online advertisements, the Bloomberg campaign paid content creators on some of Instagram’s most popular accounts to make him into memes and, thus, make him seem connected with the fellow cool kids.
It didn’t exactly work. He ended his campaign on Wednesday.
And that brings me back to the Coronavirus. Yes, it’s a very serious public health issue that needs to be dealt with immediately and proactively. I don’t think anyone is denying that fact.
What I’ve been most interested in — as an alert slides unannounced onto my computer screen telling me about warning signs for the disease, known by its official name as COVID-19 — is the stark difference between cable news coverage of Coronavirus and the concern among online circles.
If you watch the news, every day it’s about a new area having an outbreak. Pennsylvania saw its first confirmed cases on Friday. With spring break here, colleges have canceled trips overseas. In the sports world, games will be played in front of empty stadiums to help prevent the disease from spreading. The Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh said it is stopping handshakes and drinking from the shared communion wine immediately. The NBA even announced precautions for its players to not accept pens for fan autographs. There’s talk this summer’s Tokyo Olympics could be canceled.
Online, however, it’s less serious.
Clips were quickly spliced together of health officials nationwide at news conferences warning how to stay safe from the Coronavirus. Health officials, speaking on camera, spent the week giving sound advice — wash your hands and don’t touch your face — while then almost immediately touching their own faces. Tito’s vodka, a favorite among broke college students, used its Twitter platform informing people that no, you can’t use its vodka as a substitute for hand sanitizer.
I’ve seen jokes that if you ever swam in any of Pittsburgh’s three rivers, you’re automatically immune to the virus. The Los Angeles Times published a list of songs you could sing while washing your hands.
My advice? Listen to the authorities. Wash your hands. And if you hear “Happy Birthday” being recited from a restroom near you, just know there probably won’t be cake in the break room, but there will be clean hands.
