I like to think of myself as a pretty “online” person.
I’m active on Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat and Instagram.
I don’t truly understand TikTok, although I know the controversial Chinese-owned app is extremely popular and its influence shot up at almost unprecedented bounds.
I shop online, and check my email several times a day, too.
It’s all part of the job of being a journalist in 2020. And when it’s not part of the job, it’s all part of trying to stay connected with family, friends and making sure I know who’s playing where as the NFL season starts.
I think a lot about being online and how much I am. I don’t believe, however, the average user does. Sure, your iPhone will give you your screen time statistics, showing how long you were on certain apps during the day.
Social media addiction are all part of Netflix’s new documentary, “The Social Dilemma.” The 94-minute feature talks with current and former social networking experts “sounding the alarm on their own creations,” according to IMDb.
The documentary also talks about how social media sites will show you exactly what you want and like to see, keeping you logged in for longer. It should be noted the just-released documentary was in the first position on Netflix’s home page.
Now, being a member of the generation that grew up as the social media industry did as well, I’ve been taught, lectured and warned about safety and the perils of the internet. I can’t remember the first time I heard “Remember, everything you post online lasts forever!” but it was probably in sixth grade. At that point, I nor none of my friends were worried about filters or getting enough “likes” on a post.
On the flip side, I’d like to think people my age are well-versed in spotting inaccuracies and fake news, which is a helpful trait to have with a presidential election looming in under two months. With all the information available at our fingertips, it’s important to check multiple sources to confirm information is actually true before sharing online.
It’s also maybe not the worst idea to unplug every now and again. Read a book (or a newspaper). Take a walk.
And when you plug back in, be mindful of what you’re doing, how long you’re doing it and whose interests you’re actually serving.
(Pete Sirianni is the digital editor at the New Castle News. Email him at psirianni@ncnewsonline.com.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.