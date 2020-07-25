In the last four months, American sports have largely been devoid of what makes them great.
When the COVID-19 pandemic shut down sports in March, fans were left hanging. There was no Tiger Woods late charge at the Masters. March was madness for reasons other than basketball. There was no buzzer for a shot to beat.
Crowds, for the first time, were silent.
Slowly, as competitions started back up — the UFC was one of the first leagues to return to action, while women’s professional soccer was the first team competition back stateside — it was without fans in the stands. This week, the NBA began scrimmages before gearing up for the playoffs in its Orlando bubble and baseball’s season started Thursday. Leagues like the NBA and MLB have been creative in figuring out to make an unnatural environment — a stadium without fans — seem as natural as possible.
Baseball, like soccer leagues around the world, will be pumping in fake video game fan noise. The NBA has a setup in place with video boards around the court with graphics and videos to make the neutral-site games look and sound a bit more like home.
This practice, however, has its critics. It’s not natural is one argument.
My wish is that a league like the NBA had a setup with two versions of a broadcast — one with pumped-in noise and commentators and the other with just the sounds from the gym. I wouldn’t mind hearing the nuances of team defense, shoes squeaking, the switching of picks or calling out plays that normally gets drowned out during a regular broadcast.
That would also lead to hearing some four-letter words. And some five-letter words. And some hyphenated phrases. A player scored a goal during a Major League Soccer game I was watching, before letting out a couple choice words in celebration. The ESPN announcer simply said it was a beautiful goal and then some not-so-beautiful language. Oops. Golf, ever the gentleman’s game, even had a couple run-ins with foul language on the course during PGA events.
Maybe the these games would be best fit for HBO, especially if there’s a “conversation” between a coach and referee. Players would never go for this idea, knowing how it would hurt their image and sponsorship dollars as a whole.
Regardless, major American sports are slowly coming back into competition. That’s something we can call cheer about, even if we can’t do it from inside a ballpark or arena.
(Pete Sirianni is the digital editor at the New Castle News. Email him at psirianni@ncnewsonline.com.)
