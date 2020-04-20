So, it’s been a full month since all schools and non-life-sustaining businesses in Pennsylvania closed.
Every person in the state, country and world has been affected in some way because of COVID-19. At the very least, everyone has had to recalibrate their lives. While working from home last week, I tried my best to keep a routine. That included listening to my normal slate of radio shows and podcasts, which no doubt helps the day go by a little quicker.
In fact, I feel like I’ve expanded my audio consumption more than anything since I’ve been cooped up in my apartment. One of my favorite writers, Tony Kornheiser, hosts a podcast several times a week in addition to his co-hosting duties on ESPN’s “Pardon the Interruption.” On a show this week, he mentioned to a guest that he was meandering. In fact everyone is meandering.
And you know what, I think he’s right.
To me, at least, it seems like no one really knows what to do in a time like this. Maybe it’s because no one truly does. But hey, we’re all figuring it out together, right?
It’s also become readily apparent that people in this country place a high value on a few things — the ability to buy liquor in Pennsylvania, live sporting events and haircuts. I don’t often make my way into the state stores and at this point, I would even sit through a blowout loss by the Pittsburgh Pirates to the Cardinals — rain delay included — if it means I could have some game action in my life.
Haircuts were not on my cheat sheet of things I thought people would miss most during times of social distancing and quarantine. Maybe it’s because my hair is otherwise unruly and I regularly look like I haven’t had a cut in weeks (I haven’t). At this point, I’m wondering if the beauty industry won’t start operating underground like speakeasies during Prohibition.
I just wonder what the secret code at the door will be. One knock means a quick trim, two means a shape-up and a wash?
These are the things I’ll be pondering as I wash my hands and meander about.
(Pete Sirianni is the digital editor at the New Castle News. Email him at psirianni@ncnewsonline.com.)
