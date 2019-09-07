In high school, my basketball coach had a favorite saying when practice would get a little wayward.
“Gentlemen, what are we doing?” you could hear Coach Wymer ask our team, maybe a little sarcastically, when a drill wasn’t being executed as tightly or neatly as it should. Truth be told, it’s become a line that I and some classmates still utter every now and again when a situation gets out of hand.
“Gentlemen, what are we doing?”
Well, gentlemen and ladies, I would really like an explanation about a few things going on in the world.
First, what’s the deal with people and their dish-washing habits? If you didn’t hear, there was a blog post recently pointing out that some people — you know who you are — only wash one side of their dishes, as if to treat the bottom side of plates and the handles of utensils like they don’t exist.
This makes me naturally wonder. What happens when you stack plates in your cupboard, or wherever you keep the other plates? Not washing both sides would mean you’re just placing the dirty, bottom side of one dish on top of a clean dish. With silverware, the handles are where the potential for the most germs and bacteria exist, right?
“What are we doing?”
Naturally, this made me think of how I wash dishes. Usually it involves filling the sink with warm, soapy water, submerging the dishes and then scrubbing them with a washcloth. In one motion, I wipe down one side and then the other. Isn’t that how it’s all supposed to work? Granted, I did do some professional dishwashing back in my day (Summer 2012: I hated every minute of it, but my pay covered college textbook costs.), so I might be ahead of the curve.
The blog actually riffs off a 2017 Bon Appetit article titled, “Please, I’m Begging You, Wash the Bottom of Your Dishes,” which can only mean it’s been two years and the problem hasn’t been resolved yet.
Secondly, it’s pretty well known the issues with Twitter. Sure, it’s a fun place to connect with people and issues from around the world. It’s also a gathering place for mean people saying mean things they wouldn’t otherwise say in a face-to-face situation. Has Twitter given a platform and a voice to people who really should not have a platform and a voice? That answer is probably a solid yes.
Which is why I really want to know “what are we doing?” in response to Twitter’s most-lovable septuagenarian. No, I’m not referring to the president. Rather, I’m talking about former Heisman Trophy winner and NFL legend O.J. Simpson, who — in case you forgot — was found not guilty of killing his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman in 1995.
O.J. joined the world of social media in June when he posted a 22-second video in which he said, in part, “I got a little getting even to do.”
O.J. last played 24 years before I was born and I, at least, think of him as a former running back who somehow escaped jail time in a seemingly slam-dunk criminal case. I don’t know how to feel about O.J. the Tweeter, though, where he can come off as likable and jovial. Some of what he says is mildly funny and his reaction to Indianapolis quarterback Andrew Luck’s sudden retirement last month (he had just picked Luck in his fantasy draft) is in line with what a lot of other armchair quarterbacks were thinking.
But he’s still O.J. Simpson, right? That O.J. Simpson.
Do you think Twitter is happy The Juice is predominantly using their platform and not someone else’s, like Facebook?
After all, I’m not the one answering the questions, just asking them. Most of which start by asking, “What are we doing, gentlemen?”
(Pete Sirianni is the digital editor at the New Castle News. Email him at psirianni@ncnewsonline.com.)
