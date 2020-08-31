You can count on a few things to happen on TV in late summer.
Young baseball players usually descend on Williamsport for the Little League World Series at the beginning of August, but that event was canceled way back in April. Sports fans, under normal circumstances, would be three preseason games into the NFL’s offseason by now. Now, all that’s left is closed-doors intra-team scrimmages held in front of now fans.
One thing the COVID-19 pandemic hasn’t stopped in its tracks is MTV’s Video Music Awards, which went off last night. The event honors the best in music videos in the last year in popular music and features many of the top artists performing live.
The easy joke someone can make — you can only use it once per year — asking, “MTV is playing music?” I’m a fan of the VMAs. It’s my favorite awards show to watch, mostly for the performances but also because you never really know what Kanye West might do with a microphone and a global audience. Yes, I am a fan of Music Television actually playing music videos on television.
There was an image floating around Twitter earlier this summer showing the week-long show schedule at MTV for July 6-12. MTV — which in recent years did show music videos, but very early in the morning — was scheduled to show the viral video show “Ridiculousness” for all but five hours. That’s 163 hours, or 326 episodes, of a program that regularly shows skateboarding fails, people falling down and things of that sort. If you’re wondering what filled the other five hours, the 2005 thriller “XXX: State of the Union” played twice, while an episode each of “2 Broke Girls” and “Joey” aired.
It would be one thing if music videos became a thing of the past. In that case, MTV would need to fill space on its network. The only problem? Videos are arguably the best they’ve been since the turn of the century. Visual albums are more and more popular with the top artists, and with YouTube, there have never been more outlets for artists and directors to showcase their talent.
Don’t believe me? Well, a certain Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion song that goes by a three-letter abbreviation was the talk of the internet last week, showing music videos are still relevant.
The only problem is getting MTV to also realize that.
(Pete Sirianni is the digital editor at the New Castle News. Email him at psirianni@ncnewsonline.com.)
