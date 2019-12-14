Personally, I love this time of the year.
No, not because of the snow, or the subzero temperatures, or the icy sidewalks, or the fact it gets dark about the same time Judge Judy comes on TV at four o’clock. I love it for the end-of-year lists noting the best of the year in music, film, what happened on the internet and everything in between.
Spotify, the popular streaming service, for the last several years even gives its users all its data about their listening habits from over the last 12 months. In its “Wrapped” feature, Spotify told me I listened to 6,639 minutes of music on my laptop, on my phone and in my car. I apparently listened to a lot of Ariana Grande (her album was really good, OK?) and Kanye West this year. Those are respectable artists from a music point of view, which is better than a few years ago when Spotify outed me as a fan of Pitbull, who if you’re not familiar he’s about the lowest common denominator of artistry.
That is 6,639 minutes. Another 344 minutes listening to podcasts. Those don’t even include the time spent listening to music and talks on YouTube or elsewhere.
It’s all just a long, drawn-out way to ask why I can spend all this time listening to music, listening to podcasts, watching TV — yet I am effectively boycotting Martin Scorsese’s new Netflix film “The Irishman.”
I’m sure it’s a wonderful movie. The mobster epic’s cast includes Joe Pesci, Al Pacino and Robert De Niro. Heck, I should be tuning in to figure out how Ray Romano — yes, that Ray Romano — got into this cast. (Does his character’s parents live across the street too?)
What more could someone want for a feature film directed by Scorsese?
I, as well as many others (who have made their opinions loud and quite clear), have a simple request — cut down the run time. The film lasts for 209 minutes. Any movie where I have to schedule out a block of my day just to get from beginning credits to end credits is a no-go for me.
That’s three-and-a-half hours worth of entertainment, in-your-face star power to consume over the holidays. The only problem? Did I mention it’s three-and-a-half hours. That’s a long time for my millennial attention span, let alone my millennial bladder. If you don’t believe me, check out the numbers Major League Baseball’s attendance and TV ratings.
In 2015, Microsoft released findings of a study saying the human attention span (eight seconds) is now shorter than that of a goldfish (nine seconds). Apparently, the sweet spot video length to capture your audience’s full attention on social platforms are anywhere between 30 seconds (Instagram) and two minutes (YouTube). It wasn’t that long ago “Titanic” on VHS came in a double cassette package.
Scorsese is a film legend, though. How many Oscars have any goldfish won?
When “The Irishman” first came out over Thanksgiving on Netflix, users on the internet already were giving others tips on how to best consume the movie in logical installments, making it less a movie and more a miniseries. That seems like a lot of work. At least a three-hour-long NFL game has just spurts of action separated by commercial breaks, all very convenient for refilling that plate and drink or taking a pit stop to the restroom.
Sometimes more isn’t always better. Maybe I’ll finally get around to watching the movie, but I don’t count on it.
I’ll be spending all my free time listening to hours of pop music and binge-watching a series I’ve already seen before.
