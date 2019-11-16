Have you ever been sitting, working on a project and then have a sudden introspective thought?
I had one a few weeks ago, to the point where I had to ask a friend — let’s refer to this friend as “John” from here on out, perhaps because that’s his name — for reassurance. See, John and I graduated from high school together. I’m just a little more than a month older than him, and we both just turned 26 this summer. Which is why I had to suddenly ask one day — are we in our late-20s?
Sadly, I believe the answer is yes, but it also highlights the generational divide between our fellow millennials and the age groups above and below us. People who are now in their, gulp, late-20s have seen the Internet grow up to the point where we have a routine every morning of checking our emails as well as our Facebook, Instagram and Twitter apps, but also remember the days when just connecting to the Internet was a noisy endeavor 15-or-so years ago.
On Thursday, I found a name of a person I needed to contact for a story. The logical next step? To look in one of the newsroom’s dusty, yellow phone books. Which made me wonder, naturally, do the phone companies still deliver phone books? And do people still use them?
Questions like this, for people my age, have progressed from being found in hard-bound encyclopedias. Then came Ask Jeeves or that little Microsoft Word paper clip helper. Wikipedia grew in popularity, which was always followed by a teacher saying “Wikipedia isn’t a reliable source.” And Yahoo! answers could answer any random question you may have.
Heck, Siri was introduced eight years ago inside your iPhone. Now all you have to do is ask one of your many smart devices for the answers to life’s problems.
Generations older than us had their own progression through communication technology, but I’d argue the transition wasn’t as quick. The generation younger than us, the often-hated Gen Z, haven’t known a world that existed before the iPhone.
All of this makes me a little happy to have lived through these technological changes. Even if it makes me have to reach out to a friend to ask if we’re old.
Then again, I asked John the question on my phone — by a text message, of course. I’m not old enough to actually use my phone for calls.
(Pete Sirianni is the digital editor at the New Castle News. Email him at psirianni@ncnewsonline.com.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.