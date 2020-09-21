By now, two weeks of the high school football season are in the books.
That’s two more weeks than some thought would be played this year. The first weekend of Friday and Saturday night lights had big pass plays, runs up the sideline, whistles, halftime band performances — things you missed dearly. It also had things you didn’t miss dearly, like confusing penalties, bad parking and having to sit on hard metal bleachers.
The only thing missing was the fans. Due to gathering restrictions from Gov. Tom Wolf and Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine, a cap of 250 people was put on all outdoor events. For football, that counts all the players, coaches, officials, other game personnel and the very important job of the person who retrieves the ball after a shanked extra point. Anything left over, depending on the school, is evenly divided among parents.
I covered New Castle’s season opener against Aliquippa, a matchup that under normal circumstances would pack Taggart Stadium. Instead, last Friday’s game featured people crowded around the fencing on Dushane Street, trying to catch any glimpse possible of the 2020 Red Hurricane. Three people sat on a roof across the street watching the game. Others sat on the back of a flatbed truck.
At Shenango, for the Wildcats’ opener against Union, players received two tickets with others distributed among band and cheerleader parents. For the most part, using both home and away bleachers, fans were able to distance themselves from one another. Still, some opted for seats from outside the stadium looking through the fencing.
Both games, it should be noted, were streamed live on YouTube for anyone else with an interest to watch.
The point of the crowd-gathering mandate is to avoid, well, crowds. That’s how germs get spread, especially ones that seemingly only pick on some while leaving others fighting for their life, no matter their age.
I’ve followed the logic from federal, state and local agencies since March. I haven’t always agreed, but I’ve sympathized that our leaders are always going to be more equipped to argue about taxes and ordinances than a once-in-a-lifetime pandemic. I get it.
And now, having been to three football games over two weekends, I can say for certain that I just don’t get it. There has to be a better plan for athletics.
Take volleyball, for instance. With a 25-person limit for indoor events, reserve players can’t even be in the gym while their teammates play. Instead, they must wait in the hallway. And don’t even think about fans being allowed inside to watch, regardless that I’ve never seen volleyball garner a crowd anywhere near the size of a random Tuesday night basketball game. In regard to football, letting a limited amount of fans inside the stadium would make more sense. It would be safer than crowding all together near a fence, doing exactly what the guidelines are supposed to prevent.
Well, an observer might say, the rules should just be enforced better. In my view, a parent locked out from seeing their child compete will always find a way. Remember the roof sitters?
Something has to give. Some schools are already going rogue and enacting their own policies, capping attendance at a percentage of total capacity instead of the 250 number. How long will the ones complying with the 250-limit continue to follow the rules?
And how long will this pandemic continue, as it seems more and more obvious that some have declared a business-as-usual attitude? For everyone’s sake, hopefully it’s sooner rather than later.
But by reading and listening to the scientists (When are the scientists going to realize we the people only listen to them when we like what they say?), we still have a while to go.
(Pete Sirianni is the digital editor of the New Castle News. Email him at psirianni@ncnewsonline.com.)
