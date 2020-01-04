Sports fandom can really mess with our heads.
They make us pick sides. They cloud our judgment. A dislike of a certain team can make us look differently at an entire city.
Which is why what’s happening on the other side of the state is so hard for me.
Before the 2018 NHL season, Philadelphia decided they needed a new mascot (what’s a flyer anyway?). Now, you have to understand a few things about mascots — they’re generally unnecessary and I’m a big fan regardless.
Some marketing people must have put their heads together in a conference room and, voila, Gritty was born. He’s 7-feet, 2-inches of orange furry goodness with googly eyes wide open like he just saw how long its been since the team last won a Stanley Cup. He’s a fun-loving creature.
He’s also hilariously hideous, which of course made him an instant internet favorite.
See, I don’t even like hockey. As I’ve written before, I prefer to stay warm and the idea of ice just doesn’t do it for me.
With that said, it’s not that I hate the Flyers. It’s more than that. I dislike everything about Philadelphia sports, from the way the teams seem to always underachieve to the time the fans booed and threw snowballs at Santa during an Eagles game. So much for being the City of Brotherly Love.
Philadelphia is just plain hard to root for, not counting my lifelong allegiance to the western half of Pennsylvania.
Gritty, whether he or the Flyers know it, is out to change all that. Sure, the Phillie Phanatic is a hall-of-famer and has been around for years. But Gritty has his own origin story and is a social media must-follow. On Thursday, my distaste for Philadelphia was tested when Gritty received his own butter sculpture at the PA Farm Show in Harrisburg.
Yes, butter. 1,000 pounds of it.
Sure, he also shared the dairy stage with the mascots from the Steelers and Eagles, but it was clear who was the star. If Gritty can change attitudes toward an entire city with just a strange-looking sports creature, perhaps other places — like the DMV offices — should consider a mascot.
Now, it has me wondering what I have to do to get a butter sculpture made of my likeness. Gritty’s only been around for a little over a year, so I feel like maybe my time in the butter spotlight is coming. Just don’t get an actual spotlight too close. I don’t want to melt.
(Pete Sirianni is the digital editor at the New Castle News. Email him at psirianni@ncnewsonline.com.)
