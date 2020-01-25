Parents always give the best and worst advice.
It’s the best advice because it’s usually thoughtful, level-headed and backed by years of experience that can’t be recreated, no matter how many books or internet chat boards you research. The advice is the worst because, well, who wants to be told the obvious, especially by your parents? I can do this on my own! (Or so we all think.)
I’ve been reminded all week of some advice my dad passed on to me during a conversation when I was last home around New Year’s Day pertaining to gambling.
He reminded me of our Uncle Jimmy’s rules of gambling, which are simply: Never give up more than seven points, never bet against the home team and, most importantly, never bet.
That’s wisdom I can abide by since I’m not much of a gambler to begin with. (Dad’s other great advice, mostly reserved for visits to the carnival, was to spend money on food and not giant stuffed animals.)
If you’re wondering why a person who isn’t a big gambler is talking so much about gambling, it’s because the Super Bowl brings out the best in prop bets. If you can think a topic, there’s probably already an over/under issued for it.
The William Hill sportsbook has odds on more than 1,000 Super Bowl prop bets, which means any time there’s a touchdown scored, pass completed or whistle blown in the game between San Francisco and Kansas City, somebody somewhere is either making or losing money.
An interesting prop I found was one asking if the Super Bowl’s longest scoring drive be more than the St. John’s men’s basketball team will score against Georgetown? St. Johns scores about 75 points per game, but Georgetown is coached by former Hoya and Knicks great Patrick Ewing, who was always defensive-minded in his career.
There are “what will be more” odds that take into account Mexican soccer, rugby and the men’s final at the Australian Open.
The halftime show is what I’m most looking forward to next Sunday, as headliners Jennifer Lopez and Shakira (with a usual host of surprise guests) are sure to bring a Latin flair to Miami. If either leading lady gets caught lip-syncing, you can be a big winner. Why? There are odds on that. Because of course there are.
MC Hammer, if you’re old enough yet still young enough to remember who that is, will be appearing in a Cheetos commercial sometime during the big game. If he says “too legit” or “Hammer time,” consider yourself a winner. If you can name more than two songs from his catalog, consider yourself a big fan of mid-90s hip-hop.
If a fan runs on the field, you could be a winner by correctly guessing who will tackle them, be that a member of security, either of the teams or by another fan, which is a big underdog bet, by the way.
Other props include twerking, the number of tweets by President Donald Trump during game play and how many times J-Lo’s boyfriend Alex Rodriguez will be shown.
So what do you do with all this information?
You could start researching points and rebounds per game averages for Toronto Raptors all-star Pascal Siakam and weigh that against how many passing attempts you think 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will have. Or you could be like me and sit out the gambling temptations altogether.
After all, the sure bet is to not bet at all.
Except Jennifer Lopez’s first song. I’m really liking the odds on “Jenny From the Block.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.