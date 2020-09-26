Dear fall, I hope you’re better than the two seasons we’ve already completed this year.
I won’t lie. I’m no fan of the season. Maybe it’s because the days get shorter, colder, and more depressing. Perhaps it’s because I know Old Man Winter is right around the corner — one too many times trick-or-treating in snow pants as a kid always reminds me of what’s to come.
When the calendar flips to fall, as it did this week, it means we’re just once step closer to the end of the year. And let’s think about that for a second. For most people, 2020 has been pretty crumby. And rude. Remember that big party we threw for 2020 back in December, hopeful for all great things that were to come in the new year. Even if the year wasn’t the best, at least all the fun holidays landed on weekends. What could go wrong, we thought?
Personally, I blame Steve Harvey, who was the host of the New Year’s Eve coverage my friends and I watched last year. The last time he hosted a big TV spectacle, he announced the wrong winner of the Miss America pageant. Maybe he didn’t mean to wish us a “happy” New Year after all.
Much has gone wrong in 2020, in case you haven’t been keeping track. It hasn’t been terribly fun.
Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven others died in January. Then the coronavirus seemingly shut down the world. Everything I consider to be fun, like gathering with friends or eating at a restaurant with my family, is also now an inherent health risk. A divided nation is seemingly more divided, and November’s election result probably will only cause more cracks in our union.
2020 has been about as big a letdown as pouring a nice big bowl of cereal only to realize there’s no milk. Unlike milk, we can’t just go to the store and get another year, although it’d be great if we could — I’d buy a half-gallon of 2015 in a heartbeat. At least the Pirates were really good that year.
Here’s hoping this fall can just agree to not be so terrible. If there’s going to be bad news, maybe it can let us down easy. I don’t know how many times in the last few weeks I’ve muttered to myself, “there’s too much news.” What should be front-page headlines get pushed elsewhere because of the next crisis happening.
I am hopeful. Maybe fall will be the best season yet of 2020. If it isn’t, well, it won’t be much of a surprise.
At least we’ll have pumpkin-spiced lattes and one more hour of sleep.
(Pete Sirianni is the assistant editor at the New Castle News. Email him at psirianni@ncnewsonline.com)
