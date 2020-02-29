What’s the oddest question you’ve ever been asked in a job interview?
Maybe it was a recruiter asking where you see yourself in five years. Perhaps it was an interviewer wondering what your weaknesses are.
In the NFL, the traditional job interview process is otherwise known as the spectacle that is the draft combine. Held in Indianapolis every February, the combine brings together the top collegiate players from across the country to perform various tasks in front of football scouts, coaches and team executives. It’s kind of like a livestock auction, except this version puts a ton of emphasis on 40-yard dash times and hand measurements.
Yes, that’s right. The distance measured straight across from your pinky finger to your thumb can supposedly mean the difference between a quarterback being chosen among the top picks or becoming just another middle-of-the-road guy (and future starter for Cleveland).
LSU’s Joe Burrow, the Heisman Trophy winner who threw 60 touchdowns and completed 76 percent of his passes while leading the undefeated Tigers to this year’s national title, had his hands measure in at a paltry nine inches. For comparison, Daniel Jones, last year’s top draft choice of the New York Giants, had 18 fumbles in just 13 games, sometimes showing he was better at playing hot potato than quarterback. Then again, Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes’ hands are also undersized and he doesn’t seem to have any problem throwing the ball all over the field.
Aside from hand measurements – that data could probably be put to good use if a player ever inquires about a second career as a hand model on QVC – there are also other familiar drills and exercises players are put through to show their physical attributes. There is the 40-yard dash, where a tenth of a second can loom very large for prospects. The vertical jump drill puts new meaning to Leap Day this February. And then there’s the all-important bench press because knowing how many times a punter can bench press 225 pounds is, for some reason, very important.
I wonder what kind of drills I could have been put through if newspapers had similar scouting events. I think I’d do pretty well if there were a words-per-minute typing competition or having a strong social media game. My interviewing skills might need some fine-tuning, but I would hope the scouts weren’t that picky. And, unlike some veteran reporters I’ve worked with, I’m not as skilled in my ability to remember phone numbers for various government agencies off the top of my head.
Maybe I might just be first-round talent after all just as long as no one measures my fingers.
