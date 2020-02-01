How many trips to the grocery store have ever been memorable for you?
Maybe the cases of drinks are stacked in a cool design or there’s a new doughnut of the month.
But truly memorable?
I didn’t think Sunday’s trip with my mom back home to buy apples and yogurt would be so memorable. I’d left my phone at home and, after helping carry in all the bags in one trip, I checked my phone and was quickly brought up to date with the news cycle.
Kobe Bryant had died in a helicopter crash that morning in California. It wasn’t known at that time how many were on the helicopter, but we now know there were eight passengers — Kobe, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and other parents, players, coaches — and a pilot all on their way to a basketball tournament.
I showed my phone to my parents. Then what?
We turned on the TV and watched the unconfirmed reports become confirmed, tributes come in and the seemingly bad news sound even worse by the minute.
After spending so many hours watching, studying and admiring Kobe’s game, here we were watching the news pour in on TV. My feelings in that moment were like many others. Why?
Because for people of a certain age, Kobe was the player you fell in love with when you fell in love with the game of basketball. We grew up with Kobe. We grew older with Kobe. Hours spent staying up late watching the West Coast games turned into trying to emulate his moves in our driveways and park courts.
I was eight watching the Los Angeles Lakers complete their three-peat in 2002, sweeping the helpless New Jersey Nets. By that point, school mornings were greeted with me — me, half asleep — questioning my mom, “Did the Lakers win last night?”
Not even a year later, our family was sitting at the kitchen table watching Kobe, sitting next to his wife, Vanessa, deny sexual assault allegations. The criminal case was dropped a year later after his accuser did not want to testify in court — although the two parties settled in a civil case. At that point, we learned our idols aren’t free from making mistakes.
Middle and high school were spent watching Kobe turn into the best player in the league, the bridge between Michael Jordan’s greatness and the budding superstardom of LeBron James. We learned Kobe wasn’t great because of his skills, but because of his obsession with greatness. That meant outworking everyone else and putting in longer hours.
By the time I was in college, Kobe had ended three straight seasons due to injuries. His last year in the league, 2015-16, the Lakers won just 17 games, but not before Kobe scored 60 in his final game. It fell about three weeks before I graduated from college.
I’ve been thinking about that lately.
Before packing up and heading back to New Castle after the visit home, I slept in my childhood bed. On the wall, there’s a poster of Kobe flying high above the ground going in for a monster dunk. It was a reminder of the joy and hard-working life lessons I learned from watching Kobe on TV and then later YouTube clips growing up.
Now, we won’t have any more opportunities to see Kobe age with the game and truly come into his own in his post-playing career as a family man, coach, mentor and creative.
Sadly, now all we have are the memories.
