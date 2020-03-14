When’s the last time you were called a nimrod?
It’s not the most endearing term, of course. For me, it was probably during my last conversation with my mom. Back in a faraway time – 2004 – everyone wanted to be a nimrod. A Watersmeet Nimrod, that is.
In that ancient time – the Boston Red Sox were still in the midst of their 86-year-old Curse of the Bambino and LeBron James was just an NBA rookie – ESPN ran a series of commercials with one featuring a small Michigan school whose boys basketball team captures the attention of the entire town every winter. Cheerleaders are shown starting “Nimrods, Nimrods” chants with the crowd. A Watersmeet man proudly boasts both his daughters are Nimrods.
“Without sports,” the commercial asks, “who would cheer for the Nimrods?”
Well, we’re about to find out.
By midweek, it was announced the March Madness men’s and women’s basketball tournaments would be played in empty arenas. Then NBA all-star Rudy Gobert, a defensive stalwart for the Utah Jazz, tested positive for the coronavirus on Wednesday night, prompting the league to suspend all operations immediately with the other major professional leagues following suit.
By Thursday afternoon, NCAA President Mark Emmert announced March Madness was canceled as well as all winter and spring championships because of growing concerns about the virus’s spread. High school sports are even hanging in uncertainty. Large gatherings are being either banned or widely cautioned against nationwide by government officials.
While front pages and cable news are filled with coverage of the pandemic, the sports world will effectively call a timeout for the first time since the immediate aftermath of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.
What will sports fans watch over the next month during this break in the action? Maybe everyone will tune into “The Masked Singer” or, like me, pour over some trashy Netflix shows like “Love is Blind.”
As players, fans and Nimrods alike eagerly wait the return of sports – and a return to normalcy – we’ll finally have an answer to ESPN’s question.
(Pete Sirianni is the digital editor for the New Castle News. Email him at psirianni@ncnewsonline.com.)
