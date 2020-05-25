By now, everyone has an opinion on masks.
I’ve heard people say they’re essential to stopping the spread of COVID-19. Others say they not only keep the wearer safe, but everyone around them too. Then there are those on the other side of the proverbial fence, letting everyone know masks are most definitely an infringement of personal freedom and at the very least, a little hot and uncomfortable.
If you’re reading this, by now you’ve probably heard the entire spectrum of pros, cons and everyone in the middle. And if you haven’t, take a quick scroll through Facebook. If you don’t have Facebook, consider yourself lucky to be social distanced from social media.
Masks, in 2020, are a divisive topic. What happens when masking is used in an effort not for safety but to conceal identity or intentionally deceive others?
Places like Chuck E. Cheese (His close circle of friends still call him Charles.), Boston Market and Applebee’s are taking deception to a new level on ordering platforms like Grubhub and Uber Eats. Because the restaurants know Chuck E. Cheese probably isn’t your first choice for take-out during a pandemic (especially if it doesn’t come with a side order of Whac-a-Mole), they’ve simply pretended to be a new restaurants altogether. Chuck E. Cheese is listed as “Pasqually’s Pizza & Wings” (Pasqually is the chef in the restaurant’s playhouse band.), Applebee’s is “Neighborhood Wings” and Boston Market is “Rotisserie Roast,” all while offering the same menu and prices.
Grubhub, it was revealed in a BuzzFeed News story, will list phony custom phone numbers for restaurants that show up in web search results and redirect through its website. That puts the local establishments on the hook for charges, even if the buyer tries to specifically call a restaurant and avoid those payments to support local business.
OK, so changing your name is kind of clever and I respect the effort. Grubhub having business redirected through it for an extra buck is just plain sneaky. What’s the old saying — If you’re not cheating, you’re not trying?
Which brings me to the music industry.
On May 11, pop star Doja Cat’s song “Say So” jumped from No. 6 to No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100, her first chart-topping single of her career. The song is produced and co-written by Tyson Trax. The only problem is that Trax (his real name is Lukasz Gottwald) went under the moniker Dr. Luke for several years as a heavyweight producer and chart mainstay, but was alleged by the pop star Kesha of sexual assault and abuse, which became a major headline even before the global #MeToo movement.
Another pop star who had worked with Dr. Luke in the past, Pitbull, told the Associated Press he had no idea who this alleged new producer was and that it was clever to go by another name.
Is a restaurant or music producer changing their name hurting anybody? No. Is it good for business? Obviously, yes.
But is it truthful or deceptive?
That’s my question.
(Pete Sirianni is the digital editor at the New Castle News. Email him at psirianni@ncnewsonline.com.)
