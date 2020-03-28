So, how’s everyone’s social distancing going?
Thankfully, members of the media were deemed essential employees and are allowed to still go to work — with a little more space between in-person interviews. That means I’m able to keep some sort of semblance of normalcy in my life, although I miss my late-night shopping trips to Walmart when the store was nearly empty. I guess I was social distancing before it was cool.
I have many friends, however, who aren’t as fortunate during this coronavirus pandemic. Some are already working from home. Some can’t work at all because their places of employment have temporarily shut down. Others are the important ones going to work at hospitals and making home visits risking their own health and safety for the well-being of others.
For the people who are working from home or can’t work at all, there are only so many options of how to pass the time. Much of that includes consuming media in some way or another, whether through books and magazines, watching TV or movies, playing video games or simply refreshing Twitter at an alarming rate. TV viewership is up this week, according to a report from Entertainment Weekly, as well as time spent on streaming platforms like Netflix, HBO, Disney+, Hulu and Amazon. That extra time in front of screens probably means you’ve heard some buzzwords thrown around a lot.
But do you really know what they mean? I hear them almost daily and it got me thinking — do people across other generations understand all this new jargon?
Maybe not.
So I’m taking it upon myself to list and define a few.
“Social distancing” — This is, according to Johns Hopkins University, “deliberately increasing the physical space between people to avoid spreading illness.” In simpler terms, stay away from people so you don’t spread germs. That way, the virus won’t spread and we can go back to simpler, healthier times when hearing “Johns Hopkins” in the springtime just means the university is on its way to another NCAA men’s lacrosse Final Four.
“Flatten the curve” — This means, in reference to the coronavirus, to slow the infection rate. The term comes from looking at a bar graph with rising numbers going from left to right on the chart. Flattening the curve would show a decrease in infections and top-off the data.
“Dr. Fauci” — If you’ve watched any of the White House Coronavirus Task Force news conferences, you’ve probably heard from Dr. Anthony Fauci, who is the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. He’s been one of the most-recognizable members of the task force and, in an effort to connect with more audiences, has popped up in places you wouldn’t normally expect government health officials — like chatting on Instagram Live with Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry or on Barstool Sports’ “Pardon My Take” podcast (where he was the show’s recent guest, but only after about 45 minutes of Tom Brady free agency analysis, naturally).
“Quarantine” — This one is pretty simple. If you’re staying inside with other family members, roommates or pets, you can consider them as part of your “quaran-team.”
“TikTok” — This is one of the biggest social media platforms in the world with 500 million active users. The videos — TikToks — include quickly spliced together video clips and often are accompanied by music. If you’re skeptical, watch a few and be amazed at how you just spent (wasted?) 30 minutes of your life. But a bit of fair warning — TikTok is China-based and has lawmakers questioning if it poses a U.S. national security threat.
“WFH” — I’ll be honest, I kept seeing the letters WFH when scrolling through various social media platforms last week and had no clue what it meant. Was it an abbreviation for a pandemic-proof sports league? Was it a secret code? After a little bit, I figured out it just meant “work from home.” But of course, people don’t want to say those three, long words. WFH makes sitting on your couch answering emails sound much cooler than it actually is.
“Zoom” — I had never heard of Zoom two weeks ago. Now, it seems like it’s the one piece of fabric holding our entire economy together. The group video-conferencing app makes it easy to bring in people from all over the world for a meeting. This is especially helpful as more people WFH (see above). Just make sure your webcam is off if you have unsuspecting, half-clothed roommates or you need to take a restroom break. Moving forward, look for more public meetings and news programs to utilize this service.
(Pete Sirianni is the digital editor at The News. Email him at psirianni@ncnewsonline.com.)
