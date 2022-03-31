If you're going... The New Castle Playhouse, 202 E. Long Ave., presents the Neil Simon comedy "The Sunshine Boy…

Peggy Hanna hopes to bring some sunshine to New Castle.

Directing Neil Simon’s comedy “The Sunshine Boys” at the New Castle Playhouse, Hanna promises “a little bit of escapism from COVID and everything else that’s going on in the world.”

Opening tomorrow, “Sunshine Boys” tells the story of Al and Willie who, as “Lewis and Clark,” were top-billed vaudevillians for more than 40 years. Now, they aren’t even speaking. But a grudging reunion brings them back together, along with a flood of memories, miseries and laughs.

“It’s a good play and like most of Neil Simon’s plays, it taps into humor in a way that’s not just laughs, but things that at some level we can all relate to,” Hanna explained. “Watching the interaction of the characters and how they get along, you’ll have ‘oh that reminds me of ...’ moments.

“Neil Simon is a favorite in our community and there’s no point in doing a show no one is interested in. As a director, I know it will be a good show, not because it’s not one joke after another, but it’s the nuances and the deep emotional feeling,” she continued. “It captures those relatable love-hate moments, those relationships with people who might not be easy to live with, but we’re glad we have them in our lives.”

Having only had a month to prepare for opening night, Hanna said she’s fortunate to have a veteran cast, led by Playhouse board president Phillip J. Clark Jr. and others who in October appeared in another Simon play, “Fools.” That show was the first since COVID darkened the stage in March 2020.

“Because they’d worked together so recently, it was almost seamless. There was none of that initial awkwardness,” Hanna said, adding that because of a nearly two-year pandemic break, “Everything’s still a little new without really being new. We’re still getting back in the groove, but everyone’s happy to be back.

“Our fan base, our patrons are still there,” she continued. “It’s like we’re all slowly waking up from hibernation and we’re going to provide a little entertainment, sunshine and laughter so everyone can escape for a couple hours.”