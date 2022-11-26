Local authors and siblings Julie “Ju-Ju” DeLillo and Michael Natale Jr. will have a book signing from 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 2 at Riardo’s Bar & Grill, 1223 E. Washington St.
“Mixed-up Innocence: Murder at the Spaghetti House” is a non-fiction, historical depiction of an Italian immigrant who was wrongfully accused of a murder in Struthers, Ohio, on a rainy night in November 1933. DeLillo and Natale relate the story of their grandfather, Frank A. Natale, who was able to make his dreams a reality before losing it all to pay for his own defense. Frank Natale spent 15 months in the state penitentiary in Columbus before being granted a re-trial due to corruption in the court system.
The authors were both born and raised in New Castle, just a few hundred feet from Riardo’s. They graduated from New Castle High School, DeLillo in 1972 and Natale in 1977, and still reside in the city.
