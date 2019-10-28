The Ellwood City Area School District will present “Shrek the Musical” at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 8-9 and 2 p.m. Nov. 10.
A Tony Award-winning musical based on the Oscar-winning movie of the same name, the show tells the story of Shrek (played by Jack Brown), an unlikely hero who begrudgingly sets out on a journey to rescue the feisty princess Fiona (Hayley Wright) who has a secret.
He travels alongside his wisecracking friend, Donkey (Dorian Anderson), who insists on tagging along. Complete with fairytale misfits like Pinocchio and Gingy (Lindsay Meskel and Aniyah Hensell), a fire-breathing Dragon (Trisha Kerr) and the villainous Lord Farquaad (Zach Stiles), “Shrek” provides fun for the whole family and proves that true beauty is in the eye of the ogre.
Ticket are $13 for adults and $11 for students and senior citizens and can now be reserved by calling (724) 752-1591, ext. 3002, or by e-mailing ellwoodcitymusical@gmail.com.
Remaining cast members include: Scarlett Hazen, teen Fiona; Ciara Paniagua, young Fiona; Drake Van Horn, young Shrek; Mark Van Horn, Big Bad Wolf; Skyler Campbell, Helena Kalantzis and Hayden Slade, Three Little Pigs; Gabbi Ellsperman, White Rabbit; Adriana Gonzalez, Fairy Godmother; Scarlett Hazen, Peter Pan; Meghan Aulabaugh, Wicked Witch; Lynden Beinhauer, Ugly Duckling; Sarah Boots, Makena Hall, Elli DeMarco, Three Bears; Trinity Alex, Mad Hatter; Samantha Biego, Humpty Dumpty; Nevada Lewis, Elf; Skyler Campbell, Scarlett Hazen and Helena Kalantzis, Three Blind Mice; Kaylee Franzen, Grumpy; Charli Madison, Dish; Paige Moffatt, Spoon; Sarah Boots, Skyler Campbell and Helena Kalantzis, Dragonettes; Sarah Boots, Mama Ogre; Mark Van Horn, Papa Ogre; Hayden Slade, King Harold; Helena Kalantzis, Queen Lillian; Tanner Tomak, Pied Piper; Meghan Aulabaugh, Elli DeMarco, Paige Moffatt, Ciara Paniagua, Hayden Slade and Mark Van Horn, Tapping Rats; Hayden Slade, Thelonius; Olivia Andrews, Bishop; and Meghan Aulabaugh, dance captain.
Ensemble members include Bella Cantlon, Gia DeBlasio, Jayme Duncan, Rylee Hutchison, Samuel Kuanchik, Alexis McClean, Madison McClelland, Abby Michels, Chase Ramsey and Markus Riley.
The children’s chorus consists of Natalie Campbell, Paige Campbell, Nadiya Carter, Kyra Condell, Taylynn Crumb, Samantha Davis, Kolby Dewaine, Landon Dombeck, Kaleb Dominelli, Rylee Durbin, Kennedy Eichler, Riley Festog, Payton Hamilton, Jorgia Hehman, Ellery Hooker, Maliyah Hysell, Addyson Karis, Asa King, Kylee Knight, Luna Kotwica, Isabella Kudlac, Deanna Losos, Jacob Lupain, Aryanna Nielsen, Kellen Nielsen, Aiden Perez, Aniyah Perez, Calista Poole, Ava Rape, Levi Rape, Noah Rhodes, Camden Schwartz, Peighton Schwartz, Isabella Sipes, Tessa Thomas, Keegan Twentier, Erilyn Van Gorder, Brooke Van Horn, Ana Villalta, Makenzie Werner and Makenna Woloszyn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.