An old video sparked a new idea.

Long-time friends and Broadway performers Jesse Nager and Patrice Covington had ended their runs with the touring production of “Motown the Musical” and were looking for their next opportunity. That’s when they stumbled upon a video of Aretha Franklin and Smokey Robinson.

“They were just sitting around, singing, talking and laughing,” recalled Covington, who portrayed Martha Reeves in “Motown.” “It was me and Jesse.”

And so the pair’s show, “Cruising Steady: The Music & Friendship of Aretha Franklin and Smokey Robinson,” was born. The tribute to the musical legends comes to Westminster College May 5 as part of the school’s Celebrity Series.

“It’s not our impression of them, it’s a tribute,” explained Nager, who portrayed Robinson in “Motown” both on Broadway and on tour. “It’s about him, a tribute to him, not me being him.

“It’s a fun show both for the audience and us. We don’t take ourselves too seriously as we share fun stories about Smokey and Aretha. Patrice and I laugh and joke and invite you into their friendship as well as ours,” Nager continued, added that his relationship with Covington has parallels to that of the music legends.

“We never know when we’ll meet again, but we’ll always be family,” he explained. “We’ve had similar life journeys and our own struggles, but we always reconnect, sometimes randomly like when we recently worked on a corporate event together.”

While the Robinson-Franklin friendship might not be well known, the artists’ music is.

“It’s ingrained in the fabric of American life,” Nager said. “It’s just something you knew.”

Songs such as “Respect,” “I Second The Emotion,” “Chain of Fools” and “My Girl” will be part of “Cruising Steady.”

“This music is feel good,” Covington said, noting the audience should “bring their vocals and sing along.”

Nager added that both singers have met their counterparts.

“He’s just the coolest person on the planet. He’s a loving, kind person,” Nager said of Robinson, adding with a laugh, “And he calls me Little Smokey.”

Covington, who portrayed Squeak in “The Color Purple” revival on Broadway, detailed Franklin attending a performance and waiting to talk to each of the actors.

“She took pictures with everyone and, when she got to me, she asked if I was the one in yellow. I told her I was and she said, ‘You can sing!’” she recalled. “It was such a lovely moment.

“I’ve always been a fan,” Covington continued, adding with a laugh, that when she was growing up her mom would always play Franklin’s music when it was time to clean the house to get the family in an energetic mood.

But Covington’s connection to the Franklin family doesn’t end with Aretha.

Last year, she starred as Aretha’s sister, Erma, in National Geographic’s biopic series “Genius: Aretha.”

“Playing them hasn’t been intimidating, it’s been an honor,” she said, noting that although Erma was also a performer, not a lot was known about her. “I was glad I was able to shine a light on her.”