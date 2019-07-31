Shoot for the Cure returns Sept. 28

The 10th annual Shoot for a Cure is scheduled for Sept. 28 at the Lawrence County Sportsmen’s Club near Wampum.
Sign-up starts at 8 a.m. Shotgun starts at 9 a.m.
Shoot for the Cure is an annual sporting clay event created to honor Dolores Ferrante who fought a long and courageous battle with breast cancer. Proceeds from the event will be given to the research being completed by Dr. Dennis Slamon, a native of New Castle.
Slamon is the director of clinical/translational research and Revlon/UCLA Women’s Cancer Research Program at UCLA’s Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center and has spent 12 years conducting clinical research that led to the development of Herceptin, a breast cancer drug that targets a specific genetic alteration found in approximately 25 percent of breast cancer patients.
The event costs $70 per person, which includes 100 birds and a T-shirt with registration by Sept. 21. After Sept. 21, the cost increases to $80. Lewis class extra and shells are not included in the price.
To preregister, go to www.lcyoungguns.com/Default.aspx?tabid=483012.
A continental breakfast will be offered to participants in the morning, and an Italian buffet will be served at the conclusion of the event. The lunch buffet is open to anyone; you do not have to participate in the clay shoot to eat, but a $20 donation is suggested.
Any shooter who hits all of the clays at one station will have his or her name entered into a drawing for a gun.
Additionally, a 50/50 raffle will be held, along with a bucket raffle featuring many great gifts.
The Sportsmen’s Club is located at 3380 N. Mill St., Wampum.
